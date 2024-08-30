Princess Anne returns to royal duties after summer break

The Princess Royal has resumed her royal duties after spending time with family at Balmoral.

Princess Anne, 74, opened Carloway Community Association Community Centre on the Isle of Lewis off the west coast of Scotland on Thursday morning.

She then visited Ishga Organic Seaweed Skincare Company, which makes natural skincare products from Scottish seaweed.

It was a packed day of engagements for Anne, who then travelled to Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis, where she opened Point and Sandwick Trust Community Hub at Old Knock School before paying a visit to Bethesda Care Home and Hospice.

The Princess Royal's return to her public duties comes just weeks after she celebrated her 74th birthday, with the King and Queen, and the Prince and Princess of Wales all sharing tributes to Anne on her special day on 15 August.

She and her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, are thought to have spent time with Charles and Camilla at Balmoral this month. Sir Tim was pictured in the passenger seat as the Duke of Edinburgh drove his brother-in-law, his wife Sophie and their son James, Earl of Wessex, to church last Sunday.

Anne also delighted royal watchers as she travelled to France to support Team GB's athletes at the Paris 2024 Olympics in July.

While the Princess did not attend the opening ceremony, she was a spectator at several events and presented medals to swimmer Adam Peaty and equestrians Rosalind Carter, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen.

Anne was the first member of the British royal family to compete at the Olympics, competing in eventing at the 1976 Montreal Games. Her daughter, Zara Tindall, followed in her mother's footsteps and won silver in team eventing at the London 2012 Olympics. The Princess has also been a member of the International Olympic Committee since 1988.

Anne's attendance at the Olympics came just one month after she was hospitalised with a concussion and a minor head injury following a horse-related accident on her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire on 23 June. She spent five nights at Southmead Hospital in Bristol before being discharged.

The royal appeared publicly for the first time on 12 July and was seen sporting a bruise under her left eye as she attended an equine competition at Hartpury University and Hartpury College in Gloucestershire. She told guests that she "can't remember a single thing" about the incident.

Buckingham Palace shared at the time that the Princess Royal would be making a phased return to her duties.

Anne, who is renowned for her relentless work ethic, is also due to visit The King's Royal Hussars at their Wiltshire barracks next month as well as several engagements across the UK.