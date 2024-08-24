Princess Anne reveals unexpectedly strict rule for important royal outings

Princess Anne has long been dubbed the British royal family's "hardest working" member. After all, King Charles' sister headed out on 457 public outings in 2023 alone.

The Princess Royal, 74, shows no sign of slowing down this year, despite a horse-related injury at her Gatcombe Park home in June which put her in hospital.

© Getty Princess Anne presenting gold medals to Team Great Britain eventing team at the Olympics

It goes without saying that royal outings of any kind are shrouded in protocol and expectations of royal behaviour. But the Express has reported that there is a particular rule that Anne herself strictly adheres to on official engagements.

Princess Anne heads out on hundreds of engagements each year

The late Queen's daughter it is crucial that royals are "nice and bright and cheerful" when meeting wellwishers on their travels across the UK and abroad.

The royal spoke in more detail about this particular stipulation in the 1981 documentary Princess Anne: Her Working Life, speaking more specifically about those she chooses to accompany her on royal outings.

© Getty Princess Anne on an engagement at the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) National Championships

The candid royal admitted: "On official engagements, what you require is a companion. It's no good to me if then, you know, you get somebody turning up in the morning looking like death and furious…

Recommended video You may also like Princess Anne makes first public appearance since horse-related accident

"And you know, ratty about life and non-communicative, and when they go out on a trip, they're standing in a corner looking glum and bored. I mean that's no help at all to anyone, least of all to the people at the other end, never mind to me."

© Getty Princess Anne is thought of as one of the royal family's most hard working

She went on to say that establishing the correct demeanor for regular public engagements doesn't "come that easily", but that you must be "nice and bright and cheerful, [even if you may not necessarily] feel like it".

© Mark Cuthbert Sir Timothy supports his wife on public engagements

Anne's husband Sir Timothy Laurence has long been her go-to outing companion, whether that be at smaller public-facing events or historic occasions such as Trooping the Colour or Royal Ascot.

© Getty Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence joined the family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Coronation of King Charles III & Queen Camilla

The former vice-admiral has been rewarded for his steadfast support of Anne's public work. In 2022, Buckingham Palace put out a statement confirming Timothy's place on the balcony to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee despite it usually being reserved for working royals.

© Alamy Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence has followed Princess Anne on royal tour abroad

DISCOVER:Princess Anne, 73, arrives in Scotland ahead of royal family break

"The Queen is happy [for Timothy Laurence] to attend as a frequent attendee and support for the Princess Royal on official engagements," the Palace announced.