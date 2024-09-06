King Charles' designer house for latest additions at Highgrove revealed

King Charles was treated to a bespoke hen house for his newly rehomed chickens at Highgrove Gardens.

Back in August, Charles, 75, rehomed The British Hen Welfare Trust's millionth hen, in addition to 30 additional feathered friends.

© British Hen Welfare Trust The monarch rehomed 31 chickens at his Highgrove home

At the time, the charity said in an Instagram post: "Welcoming Henrietta to her new coop! His Majesty The King has rehomed our ONE MILLIONTH hen at Highgrove Gardens in Gloucestershire.

"Our millionth hen, named Henrietta by His Majesty, along with 30 feathered friends are settling into their wonderful new home, having arrived last week."

© British Hen Welfare Trust Charles' designer hen house features green foliage

To mark the special occasion, British accessories fashion designer, Lulu Guinness, crafted a bespoke wooden hen house complete with an intricate façade adorned with stunning green foliage. In a nod to Charles' property Highgrove, Lulu also added 'Hengrove' in cursive sage green paint.

Take a look at the chickens in their new royal abode in the clip below…

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: King Charles rehomes chickens at Highgrove Gardens

The British Hen Welfare Trust works to rehome commercial laying hens and encourages support for British free-range eggs. The national charity has rehomed hens in schools, community areas, prisons and back gardens across the country.

The charity works to save and rehome over 60,000 commercial laying hens each year.

Founder and CEO of the charity Jane Howorth said: "We're thrilled that one million hens have been adopted and extremely pleased that Henrietta and her 30 feathered friends are heading to Highgrove Gardens. Helping a lorry load of 4,000 was my original target and we've exceeded my expectations by some margin.

© Getty Images King Charles first arrived at Highgrove in 1980

"To think that so many hens have had a happy retirement gives me a great deal of pleasure as I'm sure it has for all the kind-hearted British supporters who've taken these deserving little creatures into their homes and hearts.

"From the day I started this charity, it's been a privilege to meet and work with people who want to help hens and to work alongside the egg industry to champion hen welfare and free range eggs."

Inside Highgrove

The monarch's private residence in Gloucestershire boasts nine bedrooms, six bathrooms and is set on 900 acres of organic land.

Prince William and Prince Harry used to live at Highgrove House when Charles was married to his late ex-wife, Princess Diana. And one particular secret underground room held a special place in the Duke of Sussex's heart – Club H!

© Getty Images King Charles in the gardens at his Highgrove home

Writing in his memoir, Spare, Harry explained how the basement spot had once been a bomb shelter before it was transformed with a Persian rug, Moroccan sofas and an electronic dartboard.

"Club H was the perfect hideout for a teenager, but especially this teenager," he wrote. "When I wanted peace, Club H provided. When I wanted mischief, Club H was the safest place to act out."