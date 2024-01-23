King Charles' 900-acre country mansion looks fit for royalty as it prepares for new guests

While King Charles is being treated for an enlarged prostate this week, his private residence in Gloucestershire is preparing to welcome new guests.

The monarch's primary home with his wife Queen Camilla is Clarence House in London, but the royals have access to multiple homes across the country. One of those is Highgrove House, a nine-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion set on 900 acres of organic land.

The property will open its doors this week in celebration of Burns Night, where guests can attend a black tie dinner in what appears to be the Orchard Room, featuring mustard concrete walls and plinths and an alcove-shaped ceiling.

A series of photos on Instagram show round tables topped with green patterned plates, silver cutlery and green and blue napkins while matching tartan material was draped across each chair. Giant candelabra with green candles served as centrepieces for each table, while oversized indoor plants and vintage china completed the decorations.

© Getty The former couple lived at Highgrove with their kids Prince William and Prince Harry

"Don't miss our exclusive Burns Night black-tie dinner and dance event this week!" the caption read. "This exclusive event offers a jam-packed evening of festivities, from a welcome Highgrove Bramble (Highgrove's exclusive Champagne with a Bramble twist), delicious canapés, and a sumptuous four-course dinner prepared by our very own Highgrove chefs to a host of traditional Scottish festivities, including addressing of the Haggis and cèilidh with live music by the Ceilidh Tree Quartet."

The King previously lived at Highgrove House with his late ex-wife Princess Diana and their two young sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

© Tim Graham Charles showed off his living room in 1982

Photos released in 1982 show Charles sitting in the living room, which had been decorated with a cream sofa, green and blue patterned cushions, and a wooden side table with framed photos and ornaments on it. In the background, a desk was positioned in front of large sash windows.

In 1986, Princess Diana was pictured playing with Harry and William on a children's climbing frame. While the garden has been transformed under the careful eye of Charles, the outdoor space is not Harry's favourite spot at the home.

© Tim Graham Diana was pictured playing with her children in the garden

In his memoir, Spare, he discussed a secret underground room called Club H. "The basement had once been a bomb shelter," he wrote, but it had been decorated with "a Persian rug, red Moroccan sofas, wooden table, electric dartboard".

Speaking of his fondness for the private space, he continued: "Club H was the perfect hideout for a teenager, but especially this teenager. When I wanted peace, Club H provided. When I wanted mischief, Club H was the safest place to act out.

WATCH: More peeks inside grand royal residences

"When I wanted solitude, what better than a bomb shelter in the middle of the British countryside? Willy felt the same. I often thought he seemed more at peace down there than anywhere else on earth."

