Princess Kate's personal celebration after family break

Kate Middleton's personal celebration after family break revealed
The Princess of Wales shares a close bond with her siblings, Pippa Matthews and James Middleton

Kate Middleton wearing purple dress© Getty
Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales has a very close relationship with her parents and siblings, and no doubt she will have marked her sister Pippa Matthews' birthday on Friday.

Pippa celebrated her 41st birthday on 6 September and has been by her big sister Kate's side through some of her biggest ups and downs in her life.

She has been part of the Princess' support network as Kate continues her cancer treatment, and joined her sister and niece, Princess Charlotte, at the men's Wimbledon final in July.

Pippa looked on proudly as Kate was given a standing ovation by the crowd on Centre Court as she took her seat in the Royal Box.

The author and columnist, who is just 18 months younger than Kate, shared a flat with the future royal in Chelsea, London before Kate married Prince William in 2011.

Pippa Middleton and Princess Charlotte look up at Kate at Wimbledon© James Veysey/Shutterstock
Pippa and Charlotte smile as Kate's given a standing ovation

And at the royal wedding, Pippa was by Kate's side as her maid of honour, turning heads in a fitted dress by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen.

Kate was then on hand to support Pippa on her wedding day to hedge fund manager and former racing driver, James Matthews, in May 2017.

The then Duchess of Cambridge was seen smoothing down Pippa's veil as she arrived at the church with their father, Michael Middleton.

Kate also guided the young bridal party into the ceremony, which included her eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Princess Kate adjusting the train of Pippa Middleton's wedding dress© Getty
Kate was on hand at Pippa's wedding in 2017

Pippa and James have since become parents to Arthur, five, Grace, three, and two-year-old Rose.

The couple swapped their Chelsea townhouse for a £15 million Georgian mansion just 20 minutes away from Bucklebury Farm Park in 2022, close to where Kate, Pippa and their younger James Middleton grew up.

Pippa's husband, James, purchased the 72-acre farm in 2021 for £1.5 million, with the land including a farmhouse-style lodge, which can be rented for events.

Carole and Pippa arrive at Kate's Christmas concert© Getty
Carole Middleton, Pippa and James Matthews

Born on 6 September 1983 at the Royal Berkshire Hospital, Pippa educated at St Andrew's School in Pangbourne, before moving to Downe House School and then Marlborough College, where she held a sports/all-rounder scholarship.

Kate Middleton and her sister Pippa Middleton watch Prince William compete in the Chakravarty Cup charity polo match at Ham Polo Club on June 17, 2006© Getty
Kate and Pippa at the polo in their 20s

She then obtained an English degree from the University of Edinburgh, later earning her postgraduate master's degree in Physical Education, Sport and Physical Literacy from University of Wales Trinity Saint David.

Pippa also released her book with party-planning tips, Celebrate, in 2012 and previously penned a column for Waitrose Kitchen magazine.

