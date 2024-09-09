Carole and Michael Middleton's rare interaction with royal grandchildren at Norfolk home

Carole and Michael Middleton have appeared in an extremely rare video taken at the Prince and Princess of Wales' family home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

The Princess of Wales's mother and father were seen alongside Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in the clip, filmed last month while the family were taking their summer break at the royal residence.

The video sees Kate announce to the nation that she has completed her course of preventative chemotherapy treatment.

Watch the full video featuring Kate's powerful message and the heartwarming family interactions in the video below.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Carole and Michael seen playing with their grandchildren in heartwarming video

Carole, 69, and Michael, 75, can be seen looking relaxed and casual with their daughter, son-in-law, and their three grandchildren while playing card games in the dining room at Anmer.

© Kensington Palace Princess Kate has shared a heartfelt video

Carole and Michael Middleton's heartwarming bond with grandchildren

One still from the moving clip shows Kate's mother assessing the cards in her hand while George looks down at his own hand.

© Kensington Palace Carole Middleton playing cards with her family

Little Louis can also be spotted sitting on his dad's knee.

Another lovely frame shows Charlotte getting stuck into the games as she sits between her mum and grandfather.

© Kensington Palace Princess Charlotte playing games with her grandfather and her mother, the Princess of Wales

Carole is wearing a green leaf-print blouse, while Michael opts for a navy shirt. Similarly, Kate, 42, is wearing a paisley-print dress while her husband, also 42, chose his go-to shirt-with-rolled-up sleeves ensemble.

© Kensington Palace Princess Kate and Prince Louis play on their rope swing

Princess Kate's unwavering support from family

Kate's mother and father have no doubt been an enormous support network while undergoing her treatment. Spending time with the whole family is something the Waleses embrace, as outlined in Kate's statement.

The Princess of Wales highlighted how the "complex" journey with cancer had made her and Prince William reflect on the simple yet important things in life.

MORE: Princess of Wales grants unprecedented access into George, Charlotte and Louis' Norfolk summer in new video

MORE: Princess Kate completes chemotherapy as she releases incredibly intimate footage with loving Prince William

© Getty Images Carole Middleton is extremely close with her daughter and son-in-law

Elsewhere in the heartfelt address, Kate explained how the last nine months had been "incredibly tough" for the whole family, adding that they had to find a way to navigate the unknown.

Kate began her course of preventative chemotherapy in late February after tests following unrelated abdominal surgery found that cancer was present.

She added in her statement: "Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."

The mother-of-three continued: "Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.

© Kensington Palace Prince Louis at Anmer Hall

"William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time.

"Everyone's kindness, empathy and compassion have been truly humbling. To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand.

"Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."