Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' incredible Christmas tree at grandparent's home

When it comes to Christmas, Carole Middleton spares no expense. The Party Pieces founder goes all out for her grandchildren, especially when they come to stay at her home – Bucklebury Manor in Berkshire.

Over the years, Carole, 68, has established a fun festive tradition, and we can only imagine how much Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis enjoy it.

Speaking to The Telegraph in 2018, Princess Kate's mother shared that she likes to have as many Christmas trees as possible in her home, including one in the grandchildren's room "so that they can decorate it themselves".

Clearly a hit with her grandkids, in 2021 Carole revealed that the Middleton family tradition was still going strong.

Posting a photo of a beautiful tree topper on the Instagram account for her business, Party Pieces, the caption explained: "Once again this year we plan to have two Christmas trees: one for the children to decorate and one which I do myself.

"My beloved tree-top angel is looking a little worse for wear after years of service so it's time to invest in something new. This Light Up Gold Star will bring an extra twinkle to proceedings."

In recent weeks, the Wales children have been getting into the festive spirit, with Princess Kate and Prince William involving them in the Royal Family's Christmas traditions too.

At the start of December, the family were spotted shopping for Christmas trees at Windsor Great Park. In a photo shared to a Facebook account, William was seen chatting with a man while the royal children looked at some of the Christmas trees that were on offer - Prince Louis didn't join the rest for the outing.

Speaking to HELLO!, a source revealed the sweet family tradition behind their visit. "It's no surprise that Prince William and his family picked their tree from Windsor Great Park," they explained. "The late Queen always sourced Windsor Castle's Christmas trees there, and King Charles did so last year, too. He is keeping with the family tradition."

Following their visit to Windsor Great Park, the young royals attended a Christmas carol concert hosted by their mother, the Princess of Wales, on 8 December.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were not in attendance, however, the Wales' were joined by a long list of royal family members including; The Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice Zara Tindall, Peter Phillips, and Lady Sarah Chatto who all came out to support Princess Kate.

During the festivities, Prince was Louis caught in yet another hilarious moment when he was spotted blowing out his eight-year-old sister Princess Charlotte's candle at the festive service held at Westminster Abbey, and Louis' antics didn't stop there.

As well as going for his sister's candle, it appeared he then also turned toward his dad, Prince William in pursuit of his. However, the Prince of Wales was safely guarded with his hand and it appeared to remain alight despite Louis' efforts!