Princess Kate inundated with messages after finishing chemotherapy - see royal fan reactions

The Princess of Wales shared the uplifting news that she has completed chemotherapy in a deeply personal video message, released on Monday – and royal fans flooded social media with their messages of support.

Moments of Kate's family life, from snuggling with the Prince of Wales to spending precious time with her children, featured in footage released by the Princess as she opened up about her cancer journey.

Filmed by videographer Will Warr in Norfolk earlier this summer, Kate described in a voiceover how "the last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family".

"Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown," she said.

Other personal moments included William kissing his wife of 13 years on the neck and cheek as she giggled, the Waleses playing card games with Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and the Princess embracing her children.

Many royal fans were brought to tears by the intimate family video, with one commenting: "And if that doesn't bring a tear to the eye and remind us all to appreciate every single moment. Also makes you realise they're a proper family but doing such an important job."

Another said: "GOOSEBUMPS!!! The message we all have been waiting and praying for. You are such a remarkable and strong woman, thank you for sharing this very special and heartfelt message with us and thank you for also sharing these private and intimate moments with us. All my love to you and your wonderful family. You are all an inspiration for us."

Commenting on the sweet family moments featured in the video, another commented: "Wow how normal do these clips feel. Thank you for sharing, it's beautiful to see into your world and lovely to hear how you are feeling. It’s a relief to hear you're doing so well. Hopefully this message will inspire others and help people during dark times."

Kate concluded her message by thanking the public for their support, saying: "William and I are so grateful for the support we have received and have drawn great strength from all those who are helping us at this time. Everyone's kindness, empathy and compassion has been truly humbling.

"To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."