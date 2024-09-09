I'm a royal editor and here's why the Princess of Wales's latest update is both 'deeply moving and uplifting'

In more than a decade of covering the royal family, I have never seen an update quite as personal and stunning as this. The Princess of Wales’s latest update in her cancer journey is both deeply moving and uplifting and conveys emotions that all families facing the illness will identify with.

In a gorgeously shot video by Will Warr, Kate provides an intimate glimpse into the life she shares with Prince William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, as she explains how her family has had to navigate "stormy waters and road unknown".

© Will Warr The Princess of Wales has completed her chemotherapy treatment

The youngsters are seen playing cards at home in Norfolk with their grandparents Carole and Michael Middleton, climbing trees and hugging and holding hands with their beloved mum.

The Princess is seen wandering through a wildflower meadow, leaning against a tree in a forest and splashing in the sea with her loved ones, reflecting how she has found sanctuary in nature and in her connection with those closest to her during her treatment.

She speaks candidly about her new perspective on life, describing the cancer journey as "complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone," adding, "With humility, it also brings you face to face with your own vulnerabilities in a way you have never considered before."

But what really shines through is the genuine love and affection between the Prince and Princess, who, says Kate, have been reminded to "reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us take for granted. Of simply loving and being loved."

© Will Warr Princess Kate has felt the love of her family

The heir to the throne looks as smitten with his wife as he was on their wedding day and is seen kissing her, holding her hand and lying barefoot in the sand with her on a blanket.

Clearly this is a family that has been through a huge ordeal over the past nine months and while Kate's chemotherapy treatment has now come to an end, she is keeping her focus firmly on a full recovery. As she says, "I must continue to take each day as it comes."

We’re told she will carry out "a handful" of public engagements between now and the end of the year and do some more work from home as she continues to focus on getting better.

© Will Warr What really shines through is the genuine love and affection between the Prince and Princess

She hopes to join the royal family at the Cenotaph for Remembrance in November and aides are working on her annual Together at Christmas Carol Service which takes place in December.

But the message is we shouldn’t expect her to be back out on manoeuvres as she was before – at least not for a while. Clearly her experience has changed her outlook on life and while aides make it clear that Kate loves her work and finds great joy in it, she is right to put her health first and do whatever she needs to return to full strength.

DISCOVER: Princess of Wales grants unprecedented access into George, Charlotte and Louis' Norfolk summer in new video

Her willingness to open up and share her hope for the future, as well as her fears, will endear her to the public more than ever and resonate with others going through cancer treatment.

