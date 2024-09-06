Princess Kate shares first message as Prince William returns to royal duties

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton shares first message after children's return to school
The Princess of Wales is associated with many charities and organisations

Kate Middleton wearing jumper, coat and scouts scarf© Getty
Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales shared a personal written message after receiving a special update from an organisation close to her heart. 

Kate, 42, has been joint president of the Scouts since 2020, alongside the Duke of Kent, who has served in the role since 1975. 

Explorer and presenter Dwyane Fields has been appointed as the new UK Chief Scout, taking over the role from Bear Grylls. 

"Delighted to welcome @DwayneFields as the new UK Chief Scout. The Scouts is such an incredible organisation, teaching #SkillsForLife and making a huge difference to young people across the country. Looking forward to working with you!" the Princess wrote in a message on X, formerly known as Twitter, signing off with her initial "C". 

Kate was previously a volunteer with a Cub Scout pack when she and Prince William lived in Anglesey, North Wales.

She has carried out numerous visits to Scout groups over the years, including joining Cubs in North Wootton, near King’s Lynn in Norfolk, in 2016 to celebrate 100 years of the youth movement and visiting the Scouts' headquarters in Gilwell Park in Essex in 2019.

Princess Kate in woodland tent© Getty
Kate playing in a den with children at the Scouts' London headquarters in 2019

The then Duchess of Cambridge was also presented with the Silver Wolf Award when her role was announced in 2020, with Kate remarking at the time: "I will wear it with pride."

In celebration of the King's coronation in 2023, Kate, William and their children volunteered with a local Scout group in Slough, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis seen painting, shifting sand in a wheelbarrow and toasting marshmallows.

Take a look back in the video below… 

WATCH: George, Charlotte and Louis help out with the Scouts

The Princess shared in March that she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy following a cancer diagnosis. 

It has not been announced when she will return to her public duties but she said in a personal update in June that she is making "good progress" with her treatment but candidly added she has "good days and bad days" and, although she has been working from home, said "I am not out of the woods yet".

William and Kate smile at each other at Trooping The Colour 2024© Getty
William and Kate and their children at Trooping the Colour

Kate made her first major public appearance of the year at Trooping the Colour – the King's birthday parade – in June. She also attended the men's Wimbledon final in July with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and her sister, Pippa Matthews.

