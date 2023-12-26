Princess Kate displays 'leadership' and 'nurturing and protective' instincts with George, Charlotte and Louis

The Princess of Wales led her family to church on Christmas Day, "portraying a sense of leadership and unity".

Kate, wearing a blue Alexander McQueen coat, headed up the Wales family as she and Prince William walked to church in Sandringham with Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

It was a rare moment for royal watchers to see the Waleses interacting together as they stopped to speak with the crowd after the church service.

Leading Celebrity Body Language Expert and Sunday Times Bestseller of You Only Live Once, Noor Hibbert, tells HELLO!: "As the family approaches the church, a carefully curated image of cohesion emanates from their collective presence. We witness a very put together family brand here.

"As the Waleses walk to the church, Kate confidently leads her family as the public watch. Her physical connection with Princess Charlotte by holding her hand, symbolises a transformation from timidity to assertiveness.

"This demonstrates Kate’s leadership but also a way for her to communicate a sense of security and guidance to her children. Her protective stance can be seen as a psychological defence mechanism, expressing her instinct to shield her family from any external scrutiny."

While Kate held her daughter Charlotte's hand, William was close behind with the couple's youngest child, Louis, and his cousin, Mia Tindall.

© Getty William held hands with Louis behind Kate, Charlotte and George

Noor says: "Prince William's positioning slightly at the back, holding Louis' hand, suggests a protective and supportive role. His physical presence in this position reflects a subtle yet significant display of paternal guardianship. It is also a willingness for Kate to take a strong role of leadership in their family.

"As they exit the church you can see neither parent is holding the hands of their children showing us that when Kate and William are in a more secure environment, just like any other parents, they can shift from protection to giving their children a moment away from their protection. You can see the viable shift as they are back out in the public as they’re exiting.

"Within moments Kate is now holding Prince Louis' hands and is shown tenderly stroking his head, which often conveys a strong emotional connection and a nurturing, protective instinct."

Noor says of Kate and Louis' interaction: "This signifies affection, reassurance, and a desire to comfort. It establishes a tactile and emotional bond between Kate and Louis, fostering a sense of security and love. It’s a non-verbal expression of care which is a means for the Kate to provide comfort and support as they step back out into the public eye."

© Getty Charlotte and Louis emerge from the church after the service

She adds: "William, after a brief pause, joins in by holding Princess Charlotte's hand, reflecting a balance of maternal and paternal care for their youngest children.

"Kate's guidance of Prince Louis with a gentle hand on his back ushering him communicates a gradual encouragement of independence, subtly acknowledging his evolving need for autonomy."

As the royals left church, Kate was seen once again leading her family back to Sandringham House, where the royals will have enjoyed a traditional Turkey dinner.

© Getty William held Charlotte's hand as they left church while Kate led the family

Noor tells HELLO!: "The continued presence of Kate at the forefront during their departure reinforces her standing within the family, portraying a sense of leadership and unity.

"Overall, the family's orchestrated body language unveils a narrative of growth, confidence, love and a strategic blend of parental roles, offering insight into their evolving psychological dynamics within the public eye.”

