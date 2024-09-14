The Princess of Wales' sweet nickname for Prince Louis in family video will melt your heart

In a heartwarming moment from her latest video update, the Princess of Wales shared the sweet nickname she uses for her youngest son, Prince Louis.
Kate, who released a family-focused video to mark the end of her chemotherapy treatment, offered fans a rare glimpse into her close bond with all her children - especially little Louis. Watch the video below...
At the start of the touching clip, the 42-year-old was seen strolling through a woodland area alongside Prince William, also 42, and their children: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.
In a tender moment, the Princess could be heard affectionately calling out to her youngest, "Lou-bugs, you lead the way."
It's not entirely the first time royal fans have heard this pet name. Back in May 2023, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scout Group in Slough with all her children, the Princess helped Prince Louis with toasting some marshmallows over an open flame, and while handing him a stick to discard, she could be heard saying: "Pop that in the fire, Lou Bug".
Kate also has lovely affectionate names for her elder children, with Princess Charlotte previously being referred to as "poppet" and "Lottie," while Prince George has been called "little grape".
In the deeply personal video with her family, Kate confirmed she will return to public duties following the completion of her chemotherapy course.
Her heartfelt message about her cancer journey was spoken over images showing the Waleses and their children enjoying the outdoors, walking through woods and the couple shown cuddling as they hold hands.
Kate described the past nine months since her serious health issues began as "incredibly tough for us as a family" and how the "cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone", with the experience giving her a "new perspective on everything".
The royal mum, who is continuing to work from home, is hoping to return to a light programme of public duties for the remainder of the year, reflecting her need to make a full recovery, and aims for a handful of engagements in the coming months.
She ended her message with words of reassurance for others who are still being treated for cancer, saying: "To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."