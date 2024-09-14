The Princess of Wales' sweet nickname for Prince Louis in family video will melt your heart

In a heartwarming moment from her latest video update, the Princess of Wales shared the sweet nickname she uses for her youngest son, Prince Louis.

Kate, who released a family-focused video to mark the end of her chemotherapy treatment, offered fans a rare glimpse into her close bond with all her children - especially little Louis. Watch the video below...

WATCH: Princess Kate confirms she's completed chemotherapy in moving family video

At the start of the touching clip, the 42-year-old was seen strolling through a woodland area alongside Prince William, also 42, and their children: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six.

In a tender moment, the Princess could be heard affectionately calling out to her youngest, "Lou-bugs, you lead the way."

It's not entirely the first time royal fans have heard this pet name. Back in May 2023, during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scout Group in Slough with all her children, the Princess helped Prince Louis with toasting some marshmallows over an open flame, and while handing him a stick to discard, she could be heard saying: "Pop that in the fire, Lou Bug".

© Will Warr Princess Kate has nicknames for all her children

Kate also has lovely affectionate names for her elder children, with Princess Charlotte previously being referred to as "poppet" and "Lottie," while Prince George has been called "little grape".

In the deeply personal video with her family, Kate confirmed she will return to public duties following the completion of her chemotherapy course.

© Chris Jackson Prince Louis is the Princess Kate's "Lou-bug"

Her heartfelt message about her cancer journey was spoken over images showing the Waleses and their children enjoying the outdoors, walking through woods and the couple shown cuddling as they hold hands.

Kate described the past nine months since her serious health issues began as "incredibly tough for us as a family" and how the "cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone", with the experience giving her a "new perspective on everything".

Timeline of Princess Kate's surgery and health updates © Getty Kate went in for abdominal surgery on 17 January 25 December 2023 – Kate is last seen publicly on Christmas Day 9 January 2024 – Kate celebrates her 42nd birthday, with the King and Queen sharing a behind-the-scenes photo from the coronation to mark the day. 11 January 2024 – William returns to royal duties, meeting rugby heroes Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield at Headingley Stadium in Leeds. 17 January 2024 – Kensington Palace announces in a statement that Kate has undergone abdominal surgery at the London Clinic and that William has temporarily stepped back from royal duties to care for Kate and their children. 18 January 2024 – William visits Kate at the London Clinic. 26 January 2024 – King Charles visits Kate in hospital before undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate. 29 January 2024 – Kate is discharged from hospital and returns home to Windsor to continue her recovery. King Charles also leaves the London Clinic on the same day after his treatment. 7 February 2024 – William resumes royal duties attending London's Air Ambulance Charity gala with Tom Cruise. 10 February 2024 – William and Kate spend February half-term with George, Charlotte and Louis at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. Kate's siblings are also pictured on holiday during the school holidays, with James Middleton and Alizee Thevenet flying to the Caribbean with baby Inigo, and Pippa Matthews and her family holidaying on the island of St Barts. 27 February 2024 – Kate said to be "doing well" as William pulls out of King Constantine memorial due to a "personal matter". 29 February 2024 – Kensington Palace addresses social media speculation, reiterating: "We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter." 10 March 2024 - A photograph of Kate with their three children at home in Windsor is released to mark Mother's Day and to thank the public for their "continued support". 11 March 2024 - Kate publicly apologises for the "confusion" around the photograph as she admitted she "occasionally experiments with editing," after news agencies pulled the image amid claims it had been digitally altered. The Princess is then seen in a car with William as she's driven to a private appointment in London. 19 March 2024 - Footage of William and Kate leaving the Windsor Farm Shop is shared by The Sun and TMZ in the first video sighting of the Princess since surgery. 22 March 2024 - Princess Kate confirms that she has been diagnosed with cancer in a moving video message and is undergoing preventative chemotherapy. 18 April 2024 - Prince William returns to royal duties after spending Easter holidays privately as a family. 10 May 2024 - Prince William says Kate is "doing well" as he visits the Isles of Scilly. 21 May 2024 - Princess Kate is "excited" as Kensington Palace shares update on her early years work with the release of her Business Taskforce's prioritising childhood report. 8 June 2024 - Princess Kate writes letter to Irish Guards to apologise for not being able to take part in the salute at the Colonel's Review. 14 June 2024 - In a personal statement, Kate shares she is making "good progress" and that her "treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months". 15 June 2024 - Kate makes her first major public appearance since diagnosis at Trooping the Colour. 14 July 2024 - Kate watches the Men's final at Wimbledon with Princess Charlotte and Pippa Matthews. 11 August 2024 - William and Kate congratulate Team GB athletes in a video message after the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The royal mum, who is continuing to work from home, is hoping to return to a light programme of public duties for the remainder of the year, reflecting her need to make a full recovery, and aims for a handful of engagements in the coming months.

She ended her message with words of reassurance for others who are still being treated for cancer, saying: "To all those who are continuing their own cancer journey – I remain with you, side by side, hand in hand. Out of darkness, can come light, so let that light shine bright."