Kate Middleton and Prince William's special moment with Princess Charlotte resembles famous family photo
Kate Middleton and Prince William's special moment with Princess Charlotte resembles famous family photo
Kate with her arm around Princess Charlotte© Will Warr

Princess Kate and Prince William's with Princess Charlotte resembles famous family photo

The special moment took place in Kate's unexpected video update on Monday…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales' unexpected video on Monday gave royal fans so many incredible insights into the Wales' private family life.

There was however one beautiful moment that was reminiscent of an iconic photo of William and Kate with their daughter, Princess Charlotte, nine. In the video, Charlotte could be seen holding onto her parents' arms who each hard one arm around her and one arm around each other. 

This special moment between the three of them is incredibly reminiscent of when the royal couple left the Lindo Wing, holding their newborn daughter in their arms, see the images side by side below. 

A split image of will kate and charlotte
A split image of will kate and charlotte

The heartfelt video went down wonderfully with fans of the couple, who not only enjoyed seeing the more intimate moments between them, but also hearing from Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, and Princess Louis, six.

WATCH: Princess Kate confirms she's completed chemotherapy in moving family video

At one moment in the special video, Prince George is heard asking, "Is this filming?" before Louis says, "Hello?" to the camera.

Royal watchers noted how much George sounds like his dad in the candid moment. "This scene of the royal children 'talking' to the camera is wonderful because we get to hear their young voices. Even so, the first thing you notice is how MATURE Prince George sounds already. A deep voice for a child of 10," one fan wrote on X.

On X, the couple's cover photo is a gorgouse image of William and Kate with their three children
The video was full of sweet family moments

A second added: "Prince George’s voice even sounds similar to his dad’s, hahaha. And Prince Louis’ voice seems like it’s going to be the same, hahaha! And ohhh, Princess Charlotte's giggles."

Kate's cancer update

One of the main messages in the video was that Kate had completed her chemotherapy treatment, though she emphasised that the road to a full recovery is long.

"Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long, and I must continue to take each day as it comes."I am, however, looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can," she explained in the heartfelt clip.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

