The Duke of Sussex is due to make his return to the United Kingdom this month as he attends the WellChild Awards. The Duke is a patron of the charity which serves seriously ill children and their families.

A statement from WellChild confirmed that Harry would be attending the WellChild Awards, in association with @GSK, which will be held on 30 September. At the event, the Duke will meet with the inspirational winners in a pre-ceremony service, before also joining them for the awards ceremony.

Harry is a regular attendee at the WellChild Awards, having previously attended 12 of the charity's events, and was in the UK for the charity's annual awards when the news broke of his grandmother's death in 2022.

Prince Harry will attend the WellChild Awards in September

At a speech at the charity in 2023, Harry reflected on the late Queen's passing, saying: "As you know, I was unable to attend the awards last year as my grandmother passed away.

"As you also probably know, she would have been the first person to insist I still come to be with you all instead of going to her, and that’s precisely why I know, exactly one year on, she is looking down on all of us tonight – happy we are together – continuing to spotlight such an incredible community."

Harry's return to the UK comes shortly after his family extended an olive branch amid their estranged relationship, with King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales sharing a message for the Duke's 40th birthday on Sunday.

In a post shared to their Instagram Stories, Prince William and Princess Kate wrote: "Wishing a Happy 40th Birthday to the Duke of Sussex."

Alongside the message, was a photo of a smiling Harry who was wearing a grey suit. The Duke's father used the same photo when he shared his own message for his son.

In a touching statement, the monarch wrote: "Wishing The Duke of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday today!" alongside a cake emoji.

