Prince Harry honours young winners at WellChild Awards - live updates

© Getty Harry arrives on the purple carpet

The day is finally here – as HELLO! prepares to celebrate the incredible achievements and resilience of youngsters and their families at the WellChild Awards, in association with GSK.

The Duke of Sussex, who has been patronage of WellChild for 15 years, has just arrived at the ceremony in London, in his first visit to the UK since June.

Prince Harry said ahead of the Awards "For nearly 20 years, WellChild has been transforming the lives of children and young people across the UK, providing critical care that prioritises the physical, mental and emotional wellbeing of these individuals and their families."

During the event, the Duke will spend time with the winners and their families at a pre-ceremony reception before presenting the award for Inspirational Child (aged four to six) and delivering a speech.

The ceremony will be live streamed on HELLO!'s homepage from 18.15pm, as we're official media partners for the event. So do make sure you keep coming back to watch…

WellChild is the national UK children's charity making it possible for children and young people with serious and complex health needs to be cared for at home instead of hospital, wherever possible.

WellChild chief executive Matt James said ahead of the Awards: "The number of children and young people in the UK living with long-term, complex medical needs is growing.

"The WellChild Awards 2023, in association with GSK, will be a unique opportunity to shine a light on the immense challenges they face and to celebrate their remarkable resilience and spirit.

"It will also provide an opportunity to recognise the selfless dedication of those around them, from siblings and parent carers to the professionals who have gone above and beyond to give them the very best cha