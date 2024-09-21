Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kevin Costner gets emotional as he opens up $26 million property for charity bash with Pink, Cameron Diaz
Kevin Costner performs onstage with his band Modern West during the One805 Live Fall Concert benefiting First Responders on September 20, 2024 in Carpinteria, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)© Scott Dudelson

Kevin owns the polo fields outside of Santa Barbara

2 minutes ago
Kevin Costner opened up his home – and made a surprise return to the stage – on Friday September 21 as he hosted the 2024 One805 Live event, raising money for emergency responders.

Cameron Diaz, Zoe Saldana, Rob Lowe and Pink all made appearances on stage for the charity fundraiser held yearly on Kevin's $26 million polo fields near Santa Barbara.

Kevin Costner performs onstage with his band Modern West during the One805 Live Fall Concert

Kevin, who has been a singer and guitar player for many years, releasing music with his band Kevin Costner & Modern West, was all smiles as he took to the stage to perform for the crowds, opening up the 2024 event.

The event is hosted on the fields owned by Kevin, and he spoke emotionally about how he visited Santa Barbara as a child with his mom in the late 1960s and saw teens hitchhiking in the area on their way up to San Francisco during a time of upheaval in the world.

Kevin spoke to the crowds and shared his memories of the area

"We were going to the generation of change and we didn't get there but we tried," he told the crowds. 

"They also had short hair and horn rimmed glasses because they were coming back from Vietnam. There was a lot going on … and there are some songs that marked me as a 15-year-old and I would like to play you a few".

Local Rob speaks onstage with First Responders

9-1-1 Lone Star actor Rob is a spokesperson for One805 and he posed backstage with officers, before coming out on stage to hand out an award, while Prince Harry was also in attendance, and he presented an award onstage to local helicopter pilot Loren Courtney near the start of the evening.

Meghan Markle was not in attendance.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (L) presents an award to Santa Barbara County Air Support Pilot Loren Courtney

The former British royals were both in attendance at 2023's event, where Kevin thanked Prince Harry and his wife Meghan for helping him to have "an incredible weekend". 

Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, and Portia de Rossi also joined the pair in 2023.

Zoe Saldana and Cameron Diaz speak onstage to introduce Pink

On Friday September 20, however, Cameron and Zoe kept the mood light as the made jokes about being surrounded by police officers and firefighters, with Zoe quipping that Cameron "may be looking to get arrested".   

They then introduced Pink to the stage, praising the singer, and sharing how "no-one does it like her".

Pink was the headliner of the One805 Live Fall Concert

Pink was the headliner alongside Dallas Green, while Kenny Loggins, Joe Bonamassa,  Richard Marx and The Santa Barbara Symphony all also performed.

Tickets for the event were $150 per person while VIP cabanas for up to 12 guests were on sale for $20,000, or outdoor tables for $7,500.

