Kevin Costner gives rare glimpse into $145 billion Santa Barbara home with 'new love'

Kevin Costner has given fans a very rare insight into his home life at his beach compound, reportedly worth $145million, offering a glimpse into how he spends his time with his teenage children – and new puppy.

The Yellowstone actor recently appeared in a promotional video for Lifted Trucks, giving unfettered access to the stunning 10-acres of land he owns on the coast of California, and revealing how he spends time with his teenage children.

© Instagram Kevin Costner looks out over the ocean from his California home

Kevin received his truck from the company, and in the video he admitted that he doesn't "really get excited" over anything anymore, as "I've had so many cool things happen in my life" but he "was really excited when I saw it on my driveway".

In one scene in the video, Kevin can be seen enjoying the sunset in adirondack chairs with his 16-year-old son Cayden, and the video also showed the incredible views his property offers out over the pacific ocean, and the space he has to explore with his new puppy, Buddy, a golden labrador whom he welcomed to the family earlier in 2024.

© Instagram Kevin sits with his new puppy

© Instagram Kevin and son Cayden watch the sunset

"Newest addition to the family," he wrote on social media at the time. "I'm already in love with this special guy."

Kevin purchased the 17-acre parcel of land in 2006 for $28.5million but later sold seven acres to a neighbor. He already owned a home on the beach in the celebrity hotspot of Carpinteria, south of Santa Barbara, and combined the properties to create one endless estate.

© Instagram Kevin $145 billion compound is on the coast of California

The land features 500 feet of private beach, and is surrounded by cliffs; Kevin has also converted what was a polo practice field to a baseball field and has built a recreational home alongside the field.

Kevin's property portfolio became the center of attention in 2023 after he was embroiled in a challenging divorce from his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, 49, with whom he shares three children.

© David Livingsto Christine and Kevin split in 2023

The court ultimately ordered Kevin to pay a monthly child support of $63,209 to Christine, a much lower sum than the $248,000 she had originally requested. He also offered to pay $30,000 per month for a rental home after she vacated their estate.

Christine was ordered to pay $14k of Kevin's divorce attorney fees. A court judge also declared that the terms of their 2004 prenuptial agreement would be enforced which initially stated that Christine would receive a $1.5 million payout from Kevin should they divorce.