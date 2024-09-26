Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie, Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla showing their maternal side at their royal engagements
Subscribe
Duchess Sophie, Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla showing their maternal side at their royal engagements
Sophie, Camilla and Kate interacting with children and babies© Getty

Duchess Sophie, Princess Kate and Queen Camilla's best maternal moments at their royal outings

See the most heartwarming moments from the royal ladies

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The royals get to meet thousands of people every year through their public engagements, including babies and children.

The likes of Queen Camilla, the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh often make a beeline for the youngest members of the public, and we've seen some sweet interactions over the years.  

Kate, in particular, is renowned for her natural rapport with youngsters and has often been dubbed as the "Children's Princess".

The Princess's interest in the early years has been called her "life's work" and she's never shy about getting involved in activities and sports with children during her outings.

Take a look back at some of our favourite heartwarming moments when Camilla, Kate and Sophie have shown their maternal side in public.

1/8

Camilla brings festive cheer© Getty

Festive cheer

Every year the Queen invites children, supported by Helen & Douglas House and Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity, to decorate the tree at Clarence House in London. It's always a highlight in the royal calendar and one which often sees Camilla help to serve the meals and assist with hanging up the baubles and ornaments.

2/8

Kate holds hands with children at Christmas tree farm© Getty

Christmas spirit

And speaking of festive occasions, Kate helped children to choose the perfect Christmas tree at Peterley Manor Farm in Great Missenden in 2019. The royal beamed as she held hands with two little girls as they walked around the farm.

3/8

Sophie plays with toddler at play group© Getty

Play days

The Duchess of Edinburgh was charmed by one sweet toddler, who sat on her lap as she joined mothers and their babies at a playgroup at the The Lighthouse in Woking in 2022.

4/8

Queen Camilla reads to school kids © Getty

Bookworm

Literacy is one of Her Majesty's biggest focuses and she can't hide the joy on her face when she gets to read to youngsters.

5/8

Sophie reads book to a little boy© Getty

Story time

And speaking of story time, we love how engrossed Sophie and one little boy were when she read "That's Not My Princess" at Shooting Star House in 2020.

6/8

Kate dancing with baby in Bradford© Getty

Music time

Kate often quips about being broody when meeting babies on her royal engagements, and she enjoyed a sweet moment dancing with a little girl during a visit to a community centre in Bradford in 2020.

7/8

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh meets with children as she visits the Family center of the NGO "Save Ukraine" on April 29, 2024 in Irpin, Ukraine.© Getty

Poignant visit

Sophie became the first member of the royal family to visit Ukraine since the Russian invasion in April and met with children during an arts and crafts session at a family centre.

8/8

Kate given hug at V&A© Getty

Sweet moment

Kate was greeted with a hug as she joined children at the revamped Young V&A museum in June 2023.

LISTEN: Why the Princess of Wales decided to release incredible family video

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More