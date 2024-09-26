Duchess Sophie, Princess Kate and Queen Camilla's best maternal moments at their royal outings

The royals get to meet thousands of people every year through their public engagements, including babies and children.

The likes of Queen Camilla, the Princess of Wales and the Duchess of Edinburgh often make a beeline for the youngest members of the public, and we've seen some sweet interactions over the years.

Kate, in particular, is renowned for her natural rapport with youngsters and has often been dubbed as the "Children's Princess".

The Princess's interest in the early years has been called her "life's work" and she's never shy about getting involved in activities and sports with children during her outings.

Take a look back at some of our favourite heartwarming moments when Camilla, Kate and Sophie have shown their maternal side in public.

1/ 8 © Getty Festive cheer Every year the Queen invites children, supported by Helen & Douglas House and Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity, to decorate the tree at Clarence House in London. It's always a highlight in the royal calendar and one which often sees Camilla help to serve the meals and assist with hanging up the baubles and ornaments.



2/ 8 © Getty Christmas spirit And speaking of festive occasions, Kate helped children to choose the perfect Christmas tree at Peterley Manor Farm in Great Missenden in 2019. The royal beamed as she held hands with two little girls as they walked around the farm.



3/ 8 © Getty Play days The Duchess of Edinburgh was charmed by one sweet toddler, who sat on her lap as she joined mothers and their babies at a playgroup at the The Lighthouse in Woking in 2022.



4/ 8 © Getty Bookworm Literacy is one of Her Majesty's biggest focuses and she can't hide the joy on her face when she gets to read to youngsters.



5/ 8 © Getty Story time And speaking of story time, we love how engrossed Sophie and one little boy were when she read "That's Not My Princess" at Shooting Star House in 2020.



6/ 8 © Getty Music time Kate often quips about being broody when meeting babies on her royal engagements, and she enjoyed a sweet moment dancing with a little girl during a visit to a community centre in Bradford in 2020.



7/ 8 © Getty Poignant visit Sophie became the first member of the royal family to visit Ukraine since the Russian invasion in April and met with children during an arts and crafts session at a family centre.



8/ 8 © Getty Sweet moment Kate was greeted with a hug as she joined children at the revamped Young V&A museum in June 2023.

LISTEN: Why the Princess of Wales decided to release incredible family video