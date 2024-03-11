Princess Kate breaks cover after apology as Prince William puts on brave face - live updates

The Princess of Wales has been seen publicly for the first time hours after issuing a public apology for editing a family photograph taken with her children, that was released on Mother's Day.

Kate, 42, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, was pictured in the car with her husband, the Prince of Wales, as they left Windsor in a black Land Rover.

Prince William, 41, is joining his stepmother Queen Camilla to head up the senior royals at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London.

It's understood that Kate will not be joining him as she has a private appointment.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent were among the royals in attendance.

The King and the Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery, missed the service.

Charles, 75, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, pre-recorded a message in which he pledged to continue to serve the Commonwealth "to the best of my ability".

His address highlighted how "diversity" was the Commonwealth’s core "strength", and the union of 56 member countries was a “precious source of strength, inspiration, and pride" to him.

"In recent weeks, I have been most deeply touched by your wonderfully kind and thoughtful good wishes for my health and, in return, can only continue to serve you, to the best of my ability, throughout the Commonwealth,” the King said in his video message, which will feature in the service.

He added: "My belief in our shared endeavours and in the potential of our people remains as sure and strong as it has ever been.

"I have no doubt that we will continue to support one another across the Commonwealth as, together, we continue this vital journey."

Among the 2,000 guests are Commonwealth Secretary-General Baroness Scotland, the president of Malta, foreign ministers, high commissioners, senior politicians and dignitaries from across the Commonwealth, faith leaders and schoolchildren and young people from throughout the UK.