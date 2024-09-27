Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's ex-fiancée hints at blended family with son Wolfie's stepmother Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice is the proud mother of three-year-old daughter Sienna with her husband of four years, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, but she is also a doting stepmother to her partner's son Wolfie whom he shares with his American architect ex Dara Huang.

In an interview with The Wick published on Monday, the interior designer opened up about juggling work with raising her eight-year-old son, whose real name is Christopher.

© Instagram The architect shares Wolfie with her ex Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

The mother of one revealed that "a good team" is crucial to balancing her property work and running furniture brand Dara Maison with raising Wolfie, adding that "great people that surround and support me" keep her going.

© Getty Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are parents to Sienna

It has been well documented that Princess Beatrice forms an important part of that team.

Co-parenting with Princess Beatrice

It isn't every day that you find yourself co-parenting with a princess but Dara has previously spoken about Beatrice's input and it seems the trio has struck a good balance.

© Getty Beatrice and Edoardo attended the Christmas concert with Wolfie

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, the Design Haus Liberty founder said: "Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think, 'The more, the merrier'."

"I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him — because it didn’t have to be so easy," she added.

© HENRY NICHOLLS Beatrice has a very close bond with her stepson Wolfie

The co-founder of Vivahouse also revealed her thoughts on creating seamless blended families.

© Instagram Dara is taking a 'more the merrier' approach to parenting Wolfie with the royals

"It's all about your point of view," the Florida native explained. "I don't understand people who are divorced and then hold their children as collateral; that doesn't make any sense. It’s about creating a happy home and lifestyle."

© Getty Beatrice and Edoardo walked with Wolfie to church on Christmas Day 2022

Dara first spoke publicly about her relationship with Prince Andrew's daughter in 2019 when the Princess and Edoardo announced their engagement.

"I wish the best for Edo and Beatrice and look forward to uniting our families," the property developer's ex said in a statement.

Beatrice's relationship with little Wolfie

The royal has taken to her role as stepmother with ease and has even been seen taking her stepson to public engagements, including the Princess of Wales' Christmas carol concert last December.

When the couple welcomed their daughter in 2021, Princess Eugenie's sister shared that "Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna."

© Instagram / @edomapellimozzi Beatrice and Edoardo share one daughter

Meanwhile, Beatrice has bonded with Edoardo's son over a shared love of reading. On World Book Day in 2021, Prince William's cousin shared an insight into home life with Wolfie.

© Getty Wolfie has accompanied his stepmother on public outings

"My stepson has been, as many children have, home-schooling this term," the doting mum said. "Helping him to engage with stories is a great journey to inspire imagination, creativity, independence and humour."