Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's ex-fiancée hints at blended family with son Wolfie's stepmother Princess Beatrice
Subscribe
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's ex-fiancée hints at blended family with son Wolfie's stepmother Princess Beatrice
Dara Huang kissing her son Wolfie and Princess Beatrice© Instagram/Getty

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's ex-fiancée hints at blended family with son Wolfie's stepmother Princess Beatrice

Sarah Ferguson's daughter is a stepmother to Edoardo's son Wolfie  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Princess Beatrice is the proud mother of three-year-old daughter Sienna with her husband of four years, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, but she is also a doting stepmother to her partner's son Wolfie whom he shares with his American architect ex Dara Huang.

In an interview with The Wick published on Monday, the interior designer opened up about juggling work with raising her eight-year-old son, whose real name is Christopher. 

mother holding son at home © Instagram
The architect shares Wolfie with her ex Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

The mother of one revealed that "a good team" is crucial to balancing her property work and running furniture brand Dara Maison with raising Wolfie, adding that "great people that surround and support me" keep her going.

smiling couple smiling on steps © Getty
Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are parents to Sienna

It has been well documented that Princess Beatrice forms an important part of that team.

Co-parenting with Princess Beatrice

It isn't every day that you find yourself co-parenting with a princess but Dara has previously spoken about Beatrice's input and it seems the trio has struck a good balance.

Princess Beatrice, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Christopher Woolf attend Christmas concert© Getty
Beatrice and Edoardo attended the Christmas concert with Wolfie

In an interview with Harper's Bazaar UK, the Design Haus Liberty founder said: "Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think, 'The more, the merrier'."

"I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him — because it didn’t have to be so easy," she added. 

Beatrice has a very close bond with her stepson Wolfie © HENRY NICHOLLS
Beatrice has a very close bond with her stepson Wolfie

The co-founder of Vivahouse also revealed her thoughts on creating seamless blended families. 

Dara Huang posing with her son Wolfie© Instagram
Dara is taking a 'more the merrier' approach to parenting Wolfie with the royals

"It's all about your point of view," the Florida native explained. "I don't understand people who are divorced and then hold their children as collateral; that doesn't make any sense. It’s about creating a happy home and lifestyle."

Beatrice and Edoardo walk with Wolfie to church on Christmas Day 2022© Getty
Beatrice and Edoardo walked with Wolfie to church on Christmas Day 2022

Dara first spoke publicly about her relationship with Prince Andrew's daughter in 2019 when the Princess and Edoardo announced their engagement.

"I wish the best for Edo and Beatrice and look forward to uniting our families," the property developer's ex said in a statement.

Beatrice's relationship with little Wolfie

The royal has taken to her role as stepmother with ease and has even been seen taking her stepson to public engagements, including the Princess of Wales' Christmas carol concert last December.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's Love Story

When the couple welcomed their daughter in 2021, Princess Eugenie's sister shared that "Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna."

Sienna Mapelli Mozzi wearing floral dress on 2nd birthday© Instagram / @edomapellimozzi
Beatrice and Edoardo share one daughter

Meanwhile, Beatrice has bonded with Edoardo's son over a shared love of reading. On World Book Day in 2021, Prince William's cousin shared an insight into home life with Wolfie.

Wolfie with Eugenie and Beatrice and Peter Phillips at the Platinum Pageant © Getty
Wolfie has accompanied his stepmother on public outings

DISCOVER: Why Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna didn't receive tributes on 3rd birthday from family members 

"My stepson has been, as many children have, home-schooling this term," the doting mum said. "Helping him to engage with stories is a great journey to inspire imagination, creativity, independence and humour."

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more

Read More