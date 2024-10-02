Princess Beatrice's new baby will get an unusual title – details

Princess Beatrice is expecting her second child with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Sarah Ferguson's daughter, 36, and her property tycoon husband, 40, will welcome their latest addition in spring next year.

© PA Beatrice and Edoardo are expecting their second child

The couple, who are already doting parents to daughter Sienna, three, and Edoardo's eight-year-old son, Wolfie, shared their joyous news with the world on Tuesday via an official statement from Buckingham Palace.

It read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three. His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

© PA Edoardo is father to Christopher and daughter Sienna, whom he shares with Beatrice

But will their new family addition receive a royal title?

In short, no. Why? Because Edoardo didn't receive a royal title from the late Queen Elizabeth II when he wed Beatrice in 2020.

While a glittering royal title may be off the cards, Princess Beatrice's second child could inherit a special title as Edoardo has Italian heritage and is a Count, meaning that his children have the courtesy titles of counts or 'nobile donna'.

Prior to Beatrice and Edoardo's wedding, Edoardo's father, Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, told MailOnline: "Edoardo is the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation.

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2020

"He is a count – his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna."

Property developer Edoardo is set to inherit the family's sprawling residence, Villa Mapelli Mozzi, located in Casatenovo, Northern Italy. The vast property is located less than an hour away from Milan and boasts 13 bedrooms and an outdoor swimming pool.

Who is Edoardo?

The father-of-two is the son of former skier Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi and Nikki Williams-Ellis who is a close friend of Beatrice's parents.

At the age of 23, Edoardo set up his own property development and interior design company called Banda.

© Getty Images The father-of-two works in property

Property development has been a lifelong passion of his. During an interview with the New York Times, he explained: "I spent my childhood being dragged around to see sites. I used my holidays to do ten to 15 internships with developers and property banks and legal firms and agencies, so I felt I had the big picture of the property sector."

Edoardo also co-founded the charity Cricket Builds Hope alongside his half-brother, Alby. The charity, which was set up in his late stepfather's memory, uses cricket as a tool for positive social change in Rwanda.