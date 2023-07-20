Who is Sienna Mapelli Mozzi? Everything to know about Princess Beatrice's daughter

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are proud parents to their daughter, Sienna, who turns two in September.

The couple, who celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Monday, have not released a picture of their little girl publicly.

Beatrice does not carry out royal duties and has a full-time role at tech company, Afiniti, while Edoardo has his own property development and interior design company, Banda Property.

Sienna is therefore growing up out of the public eye, although her maternal aunt, Princess Eugenie, shared the most adorable snap of the tot with her cousin, August Brooksbank, as they enjoyed a day out at London Zoo earlier this year.

The family reportedly split their time between Beatrice's apartment at St James's Palace in London, and a country home in The Cotswolds.

Edoardo also has a seven-year-old son, Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, from his previous relationship with architect Dara Huang.

Here's everything we know about Sienna Mapelli Mozzi.

Where was Sienna born?

Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi was born on 18 September 2021 at 23.43 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London. She is currently tenth in line to the throne.

Beatrice and Edoardo both shared artwork of their daughter's newborn footprints with the announcement.

The tot's middle name is in honour of her late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Shortly after the birth, a family friend of the couple also explained the sentiment behind the name Sienna.

"They were looking for an Italian name which started with an S for Sarah, to honour the Duchess [Sarah Ferguson], and also reflected the golden rust colour of both the Duchess's hair colour and Beatrice's, which the new baby shares," they said.

Where was Sienna christened?

In April 2022, it was confirmed that Beatrice and Edoardo celebrated their daughter's christening during a private ceremony at the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in London.

While no further details were released, it's likely that the then-six-month-old wore the traditional royal christening gown.

And earlier this year, when a new portrait of the late Queen with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was released, there appeared to be a photograph of Edoardo and Sienna on the table in the background.

Sienna's nickname and family resemblance

Proud grandmother, Sarah, Duchess of York, revealed her granddaughter's adorable nickname and family resemblance as she appeared at The 92nd Street Y in New York back in March during her book tour. Find out in the clip below…

Who are Sienna's close family members?

As well as grandmother Sarah, Sienna's maternal grandfather is the Duke of York, who resides at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

She also has aunt Princess Beatrice, uncle Jack Brooksbank and her cousins, August and Ernest Brooksbank on her mother's side of the family.

Meanwhile, Edoardo's mother is Nikki Williams-Ellis, who is married to sculptor David Williams-Ellis.

Edoardo was close to his late stepfather, Christopher Shale, who died of a heart attack at Glastonbury Festival in 2011.

The property developer has an older sister, Natalia, and a younger half-brother, Alby Shale.