Prince William's rare insight into private family holidays

The Prince of Wales gave a rare insight into his family's holidays and hobbies as he visited Birtley Community Pool in Tyne and Wear last week.

Prince William and Kate are known for their love of sports and are always game to try anything during their public engagements, but little is known about what they like to do during their private time and on holiday.



"Catherine and I both adore swimming," William shared, before revealing the daring sport that eldest son Prince George has just taken up.

"George loves scuba diving. He was ten years old, we took him under, thinking he'd freak out, but he absolutely loved it. It's just introduced him to the world of water," he said.

William has been diving since he was a child and succeeded his father King Charles as President of the British Sub-Aqua Club (BSAC) in 2014.

Meanwhile, Kate, who has previously expressed her love for cold water swimming, passed a Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) Advanced Open Water Diver qualification in 2015.

Kensington Palace released video footage of the royal couple diving on their royal tour of Belize in 2022, where they explored its beautiful barrier reef.

© Getty William diving with the BSAC in 2014

While William and Kate's children Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, did not join their parents on the trip, no doubt George has been given the opportunity to try the sport on family holidays.

William previously said when he took up the presidency at BSAC: "Scuba diving really has opened my eyes not only to many extraordinary sights, but also to the responsibilities that we have as guardians of the underwater world. I hope that one day my son, George, will also experience the wonders that snorkelling and scuba diving have to offer.''

Where do William and Kate holiday?

Since their dating years, the Prince and Princess have enjoyed sun-soaked getaways to Mustique, with George reportedly celebrating his sixth birthday on the private Caribbean island in 2019. Mustique offers an array of water sports, including diving, snorkelling and sailing.

© Getty William's late great-aunt Princess Margaret in Mustique in 1977

In more recent years, William and Kate have taken their children to Jordan, where the Princess lived for two years during her childhood.

And the family-of-five also love their staycations, frequently heading to the Isles of Scilly off the Cornish coast, where they were spotted cycling around Tresco Island.

© Getty The beautiful waters around the Isles of Scilly

The clear waters around the islands are also perfect for beginners, while experienced divers can explore some of the reefs and wrecks.

