Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie enjoy girls' day out after baby news

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie enjoy girls' day out after happy news
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie at art fair© Getty

Princess Beatrice is pregnant with her second child

Sharnaz Shahid
Deputy Online Editor
2 minutes ago
Royal sisters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie were all smiles as they enjoyed a girls' day in London, just days after the exciting announcement of Beatrice's baby news

The royals, known for their close bond, took time to enjoy each other's company as they headed to the Frieze Art Fair 2024 VIP preview in Regents Park on Wednesday. 

Princess Beatrice at the Frieze Art Fair© Getty
Princess Beatrice seen at the Frieze Art Fair 2024 VIP preview on Wednesday

Beatrice, 36, dressed her baby bump in a chic black knee-length dress and a burgundy military-style coat, complete with gold buttons and padded shoulders. She styled her look further with a black leather bucket bag and matching pumps. 

Her sister Eugenie, 34, opted for a more muted tone, rocking a silky midi skirt and a trendy white T-shirt. She covered up with a beige cropped jacket and suede leather boots. 

The outing comes after Princess Beatrice revealed she is expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, a sibling for Beatrice's eight-year-old step-son Wolfie, and three-year-old daughter Sienna. 

Princess Eugenie full length at Frieze Art Fair© Shutterstock
Princess Eugenie was also at the event

In a recent interview with HELLO!, Eugenie revealed that she and her sister swap parenting advice, and how she is very much looking forward to becoming an auntie again. "I ring her a lot about meltdowns and what we do and this and that," she said. 

"When I was Instagramming that photo, I rang her, and I was like, 'What do you want me to say?' Because I always want to ask, just in case. And she said, 'Can't wait to talk about the trials and tribulations of motherhood'. 

"I posted about our mothering journey, because it really is like you become part of a club - a mothering club. And when your children are the same age and they're going through the same things, it's just the luckiest thing in the world… And Bea's my big sister, I talk to her about everything." 

Her sons August and Ernest are not yet aware they have a new baby cousin on the way. "I haven't got that far yet," added the Princess. "I think maybe Augie will see the tummy growing and realize but no, they don't get it. Just yet." 

Beatrice and Edoardo are expecting their second child© PA
Beatrice and Edoardo are expecting their second child

Earlier this month, Beatrice and Edoardo, 40, shared their sweet news with the world in an official statement via the Royal Family's official Instagram account. 

The caption read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three. His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

