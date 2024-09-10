Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie join forces at heartwarming garden party

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie brought joy as they attended a special garden party at Haven House Children's Hospice on Tuesday afternoon.

The royal sisters took the time to speak with children, their families and staff at the hospice in Woodford Green, Essex, with the pair presented with beautiful bouquets of flowers by sisters Annabelle and Eva Thomas upon arrival.

In a video posted by Eugenie on Instagram, she shared: "Today I was so lucky to visit Haven House Hospice with my sister. Haven House Children's Hospice in Woodford Green, London, fund specialist care to children who have life-limiting or life-threatening conditions.

"It was so incredible to see the caring work they do and meet some of the children and families whose lives are changed by the care and support they receive here."

In the montage, Beatrice, wearing a floral-print navy Erdem dress, and Eugenie, sporting a burgundy patterned frock, can be seen engaging with children and planting a tree. Watch below...

WATCH: Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice visit Haven House Children's Hospice

Beatrice, 36, praised the hospice in a heartwarming address, saying: "This hospice is a beacon of love and support for so many families. The compassion and care provided here is truly inspiring, and it is a privilege to be part of this special day."

Eugenie, 34, added: "Seeing the strength and resilience of the children and their families today has been deeply moving. This hospice not only provides vital care but also creates a space where joy and laughter can flourish, even in the most challenging times."

© Theo Wood Beatrice and Eugenie were given flowers from Annabelle and Eva Thomas

During their joint outing, the Princesses also planted a commemorative tree in the hospice's garden, which is also home to an arboretum of more than 100 trees planted by notable public figures, including Margaret Thatcher and Sir Winston Churchill.

© Theo Wood Haven House mums met with the Princesses in the hospice gardens

Beatrice and Eugenie's tree will stand alongside a hazel tree that was gifted to the hospice from their late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II to mark her Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

© Theo Wood Beatrice and Eugenie planted a commemorative tree

Haven House Chief Executive Ralph Coulbeck said of the royal sisters' visit: "We are incredibly honoured to welcome Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie to our hospice. Their commitment to supporting children's causes is truly inspiring, and their visit today has brought so much joy. The tree they planted will be a lasting symbol of hope and resilience for everyone who comes to our gardens.

"The Garden Party was a perfect way to say thank you to our supporters, it was a wonderful event and heartening to see so many of our children and families celebrating with us."

The charity provides; day care, overnight stays, end of life care and bereavement support, as well as life enriching activities such as sensory play, music therapy, yoga and physiotherapy, helping families create happy memories.

To learn more about Haven House Children's Hospice visit www.havenhouse.org.uk

