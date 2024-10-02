Inside Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's love story - from childhood friendship and intimate wedding to parenthood

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are gearing up for the arrival of their second child together. And while it's an exciting time for the happy couple, here at HELLO!, we have decided to look back at their blossoming relationship.

Princess Beatrice, 36, and Edoardo, or Edo as he is affectionately known, have been familiar with each other for many years, as the Italian property developer was already well-acquainted with Beatrice's family and social circles. It wasn't until 2018, through the introduction of a mutual friend, that their relationship grew into something more.

© PA Beatrice and Edoardo are expecting their second child

Edoardo, 40, had previously been engaged and shares a son, Christopher 'Wolfie' Woolf, with his former fiancée, Dara Huang, an architect while Beatrice had been in a decade-long relationship with Dave Clark.

Princess Beatrice and Edo made their public debut together at the Portrait Gala in March 2019, which was also attended by Beatrice's cousin-in-law, the Princess of Wales.

© Getty Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi made their debut as a couple at the Portrait Gala in 2019

The proposal

Edoardo proposed in September 2019, during a romantic weekend getaway in Italy. According to MailOnline, the royal couple were said to have stayed at the £3,000-a-night Le Sirenuse Hotel in Positano on the Amalfi Coast, though neither party has confirmed this.

The report states that Edoardo proposed on the stunning terrace at the luxury Italian hotel overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea.

The engagement was announced shortly after, with a series of stunning photographs taken by Misan Harriman and sister Princess Eugenie. An official statement released at the time read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi became engaged in Italy earlier this month. The wedding will take place in 2020. This photograph was taken by Princess Eugenie in Italy.

"Princess Beatrice and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi said: "We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement. We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married."

The engagement ring, designed by Shaun Leane, reflected Beatrice's timeless and elegant style - a brilliant round diamond flanked by tapered baguettes.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo's wedding

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo married in July 2020. At the time, the country was in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic, therefore government-enforced restrictions meant they could only have a maximum of 30 guests in attendance.

Their nuptials were originally scheduled for May at St James's Palace in London, but they went on to marry in the summer in Windsor. They tied the knot at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge with Their Late Majesties, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in attendance.

The bride wore a vintage Norman Hartnell gown, previously worn by the Queen herself in the 1960s.

Family life

Following their marriage, Princess Beatrice officially became stepmother to Wolfie, a role she has embraced. Edoardo and Beatrice have often been seen together with Wolfie, showing their close bond as a blended family. In September 2021, the couple welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Sienna Elizabeth, a tribute to Beatrice's beloved grandmother, the Queen.

Beatrice gave birth to Sienna in London at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital. Her low-key birth announcement came as a surprise since her sister Eugenie and her mother Sarah Ferguson both gave birth at London's Portland hospital.

© PA Edoardo is father to Christopher and daughter Sienna, whom he shares with Beatrice

A statement released at the time read: "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well, and the couple are looking forward to introducing their daughter to her big brother Christopher Woolf."

On 1 October, the couple confirmed they are due to welcome their second child next year. They shared the happy news via a Buckingham Palace statement.

© Instagram / @sarahferguson15 Sarah Ferguson shared previously unseen family snaps with granddaughter Sienna

It read: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie, aged eight, and Sienna, aged three. His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

Two new pictures from the family were shared to mark the announcement, with one showing blonde-haired Sienna from behind as she walks along a country lane, holding hands in the middle of her father and big brother Wolfie.