Exclusive: Princess Eugenie reveals son August's thoughts on new baby

Princess Eugenie has shared how her two sons, August and Ernest, feel about welcoming a new baby cousin to the family, following the news that Eugenie's sister Princess Beatrice is expecting her second child next spring.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! in this week's issue, Eugenie admits that the youngsters, who are aged three and one, are not yet aware they have a cousin on the way.

© Getty Princess Eugenie welcomed baby August in February of 2021

"I haven't got that far yet," says the Princess. "I think maybe Augie will see the tummy growing and realize but no, they don't get it. Just yet."

© PA Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi shared two sweet photos for the announcement

And she looks emotional as she shares how her mother Sarah, Duchess of York, is "so happy" about the news. "Mum's funny, because she loves her grandchildren so much but you can just see this pride for her two daughters.. she's like 'my babies!' When you become a granny you have the pride for the baby and your baby, you know? She's got a double whammy there."

As well as being a dedicated mum-of-two and an art director in her day job, Eugenie is also an ambassador for Blue Marine Foundation.

Last week, HELLO! joined the Princess on a visit to Christie's to see Blue: Art for the Ocean, an exhibition of works by 35 artists from around the world, which will be auctioned this week to raise funds for Blue Marine Foundation.

Stepping closer to admire the striking works on display, Eugenie's dual passion for art and the ocean was clear to see.

© Liz McAulay Princess Eugenie is passionate about art and the oceans

"It's so cool," she says of the gallery, which boasts a captivating photograph by Marina Abramović entitled Performance for the Oceans, a piece in Lego by Ai Weiwei and an oil on acetate work by Peter Doig.

Eugenie - calling in after getting her sons August and Ernest ready for the day and before starting her working day as a director at the art gallery Hauser and Wirth - was part of a 15-member art committee working with the charity to secure the donated pieces, with 100 per cent of the hammer price from the sale going towards the organisation’s vital work to protect our seas.

"It's been a year in the making," she tells HELLO! "And so coming into the gallery today and actually seeing all the art on the walls that this committee has spent a year doing, it's really fantastic to see the hard work, but also the dedication from these artists.

© Liz McAulay The Princess is enjoying family life

"Artists now, they're asked a lot to commit work to charity auctions. I think it's a credit to them, but I also think it's a credit to the charity and to Blue Marine for the work they do. You know, they really put their money, where their mouth is.

"They actually do the work that we all want to see. They protect the ocean. They create these Marine Protected Areas and you can actually see the biodiversity and the marine life coming back to life when these areas are protected. It was an honour to talk to the artists about Blue Marine Foundation. They were excited to hear about it and to be a part of it, so I'm very happy."

Christie's Post-War and Contemporary Art Day Sale will take place on October 10th. The Post-War and Contemporary Art Online Sale will be live October 1st - 15th.

