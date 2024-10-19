Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lady Kitty Spencer 'proud' of cousin Prince William in rare tribute - exclusive
Lady Kitty Spencer split with Prince William© Getty

Exclusive: Lady Kitty Spencer 'proud' of cousin Prince William in rare personal tribute

Princess Diana's niece is a Centrepoint ambassador  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Lady Kitty Spencer has exclusively revealed her pride in Prince William's work with young people who have experienced homelessness. As she joined the Prince of Wales at the Centrepoint Awards at the British Museum on Wednesday evening, Princess Diana's niece praised her cousin's "unwavering" dedication.

"I'm extremely proud of my cousin Prince William for all that he does and continues to do to support Centrepoint and the vital work they provide to homeless young people," Lady Kitty told HELLO!.

Lady Kitty Spencer in grey embroidered dress© Getty
Lady Kitty Spencer attended the Centrepoint Awards 2024

"His dedication to Centrepoint throughout the years has been unwavering, and his efforts have made a significant impact in raising awareness and driving positive change for those in need," the 33-year-old model added. 

Prince William holding a Centrepoint award© WPA Pool
The royal attended the Centrepoint Awards on Wednesday

"Seeing my cousin’s commitment firsthand inspires me deeply and reinforces the importance of our shared mission."

For the last eight years, Earl Charles Spencer's daughter has been an ambassador for Centrepoint, the charity which provides accommodation and support to homeless people between the ages of 16 and 25.

Lady Kitty Spencer walking with Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer© Lia Toby
The royal was supported by three of his cousins

The mother of one told HELLO! that the Centrepoint Awards hold a special place in her heart as a "celebration of resilience, hope, and transformation, showcasing the incredible journeys of young people who have overcome homelessness and adversity.

"I've witnessed firsthand the profound impact that Centrepoint's support can have, turning lives around and providing a pathway to a brighter future," the late Princess of Wales' niece said.

prince william performing dance move© Getty
The Prince of Wales during a reception at Centrepoint's Camberwell Foyer in 2011

"Each story shared at the awards is a testament to the strength and potential within every young person, reminding me why I am so passionate about this cause," Lady Kitty concluded, following what she called a "transformative" event.

A royal patron

Diana, Princess Of Wales during visit to homeless charity© Getty
Diana, Princess Of Wales visited Centrepoint to see the 'Cold Weather Project'

Prince William has been the patron of Centrepoint since 2005 and it was the first patronage he assumed having taken over the role from his mother Princess Diana who passed away in 1997.

Prince William in hostel kitchen in 2006 © Getty
Prince William helps out in the kitchen at a Centrepoint homeless hostel in 2006

During Prince William's childhood, Princess Diana took him and Prince Harry to homeless shelters as she was keen to expose the young royals to life outside the palace walls.

A worthy cause

Prince William's work with Centrepoint isn't the only way he is raising awareness around homelessness. Earlier this month, the father of three shared a first look at Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, a documentary with ITV airing on 30 and 31 October.

Prince William standing with winners at the Centrepoint Awards© WPA Pool
William posed with the winners after the ceremony

"I think it's really important that we can try and change, and tackle, the narrative around homelessness," King Charles' eldest son explained.

Prince William speaks to young people during a volunteering visit to homelessness charity Centrepoint in 2005© Getty
Prince William speaks to young people during a volunteering visit to homelessness charity Centrepoint in 2005

"People live with it, we see it every day in our lives, that’s something I want to challenge."

