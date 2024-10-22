Lady Tatiana Mountbatten announces she's expecting second baby

The daughter of the Marquess of Milford Haven, Lady Tatiana Mountbatten, has announced that she's expecting her second child.

According to MailOnline and Tatler, the mother-of-one announced her joyous family news on Instagram, opting to share a handful of snapshots highlighting her blossoming bump. Amongst the images, she uploaded a glowing photo of herself cradling her bump at a luxe event hosted by Max Mara.

© Getty Images Lady Tatiana Mountbatten is expecting her second child

While the equestrian, 34, previously had a public Instagram account, she's seemingly chosen to remove her profile.

King Charles's distant relative shares one child with her husband Alexander 'Alick' Dru whom she wed in July 2022 at Winchester Cathedral. Entrepreneur Alick popped the question during a romantic ski trip in Verbier six months prior in January.

© Getty Images Alick Dru and Lady Tatiana Mountbatten tied the knot in 2022

At the time, The Telegraph released a statement which read: "The engagement is announced between Alick, son of Mr and Mrs Bernard Dru, of Bickham, Somerset, and Tatiana, daughter of the Marquess of Milford Haven and Lady Spencer of Alresford."

They welcomed daughter Elodie in September last year and announced their family news on Instagram writing: "One month of motherhood… and what a month it's been!" She went on to reveal her baby's name, adding: "Elodie arrived on 20th September. It's already going far too quickly."

© Getty Images Lady Tatiana Mountbatten at an event organised by Tatler

Who is Tatiana Mountbatten?

Through her father, Tatiana is the second cousin once removed of King Charles, therefore making her the first cousin twice removed of the late Prince Philip.

She is the eldest child of George Mountbatten, 4th Marquess of Milford Haven and his wife Sarah.

© Getty Images Tatiana Mountbatten is a distant relative of King Charles

Tatiana has a younger brother called Henry David Louis Mountbatten, as well as a stepbrother, Harry Wentworth-Stanley, who is Cressida Bonas' husband.

Who is Alick?

Alick is the co-founder of the company Sunsave, a solar panel and battery installer. His father, Bernard is a descendant of Major Alexander Dru and Gabriel Mary Hermione Herbert, tracing his lineage back to John Vesey, 4th Viscount de Vesci, and Henry Howard Molyneux Herbert, 4th Earl of Carnarvon.

He attended Eton and later studied History at Oxford.