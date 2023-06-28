Lady Tatiana Mountbatten's luxury London home to raise first child revealed

Lady Tatiana Mountbatten, 33, is the daughter of the King's cousin, the Marquess of Milford Haven, and she is expecting her first child with her husband Alexander ‘Alick’ Dru.

The couple currently reside in London, after relocating from the countryside, and they have worked tirelessly to transform their property.

Take a look around…

Lady Tatiana Mountbatten's kitchen

After the renovation works were complete, Lady Tatiana shared a look at her gorgeous kitchen complete with large wooden island, industrial lights and grey kitchen cupboards. The modern room also features under-the-cupboard strip lighting and a double oven. Tatiana brightened up the cooking space with a bunch of multi-coloured tulips.

Lady Tatiana Mountbatten's bedroom

The equestrian, who runs her own business, shared a mirror selfie recently and it gave her followers a chance to admire her private boudoir. Their ornate wardrobe features mirrors on the two doors, a fireplace and sweet features such as artwork, a bed valance and bedside lamps.

Lady Tatiana Mountbatten's garden

Tatiana revealed that the property also has a small garden with a patio, flowerbeds and garden furniture. The space has been elevated with a large aqua pot, adding a Mediterranean feel to the area.

It was earlier this month that the 33-year-old first showcased her blossoming figure in a form-fitting jersey dress, announcing her baby news.

Alongside the images, she wrote: "I've been a bit quiet on here for a while... been busy finding my perfect wardrobe and growing a small person."

The announcement was unsurprisingly met with a flurry of congratulatory messages from fans, including many love heart emojis.

While initially aspiring to be a ski instructor, Lady Tatiana now focuses on training dressage horses. Alongside her equestrian pursuits, she is also training to become a psychotherapist.

Last July, Lady Tatiana exchanged vows with her business startup boyfriend in a lavish ceremony held at the iconic Winchester Cathedral.

This was after Alick proposed during a skiing holiday in the Alps. In a picturesque mountaintop setting in Verbier, Switzerland, he presented Lady Tatiana with a stunning engagement ring. A true love story, and we can't wait to see cute baby updates!