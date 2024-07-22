Skip to main contentSkip to footer
James Middleton's baby son Inigo passes new milestone in sweet new video - watch
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Alizee Middleton and James Middleton at Christmas event in 2021© Getty

James Middleton's baby son Inigo passes new milestone in sweet new video

James and his wife, Alizee Thevenet, welcomed their son in October 2023

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

James Middleton's baby appears to have passed another exciting milestone as the Princess of Wales shared a special moment with little boy last weekend.

An adorable new video shared on the entrepreneur's Instagram account showed ten-month-old Inigo sitting in a shopping trolley as dad James whizzed him around the store to show him an exciting new update for his business.

James's freeze-dried dog food range is now available in Sainsbury's and the cute clip showed that Inigo is already pulling to stand and making little steps to cruise around.

Watch below…

WATCH: James Middleton shares video of baby Inigo’s latest milestone

James wrote in the caption: "Today I took Inigo to our local @sainsburys to show him our new James & Ella range on the shelf! A very proud moment.

"I'm passionately growing my business & watching Inigo grow at the same time, knowing that neither would have existed if it hadn’t been for Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life.

"I'm delighted to announce we are now stocked in over 300 Sainsbury’s stores nationwide with our range of healthy dog foods, treats & toppers. I set out on a mission to make all dogs lives as happy and healthy as they have made mine, starting with the food they eat. I'm so grateful for this incredible journey, and for those of you who have supported me. This is a big moment!"

James Middleton's baby son Inigo pulling to stand in Sainsbury's© Instagram / @jmidy
Baby Inigo went cruising along the shelves

James and his wife, Alizee Thevenet, welcomed their son in October 2023 and proud father James has been sharing anecdotes about their first few months as parents, including Inigo's first holiday.

The couple reside close to James's parents Carole and Michael Middleton's Berkshire mansion, Bucklebury Manor.

James also shared a sweet photo of his wife and baby © Instagram
Alizee and baby Inigo with their dogs in May

James credits his beloved late dog Ella with introducing him to French financial analyst, Alizee, at the South Kensington Club in 2018.

Kate's brother will release his first memoir in September, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, which will include anecdotes from his life growing up in the Berkshire countryside and his special bond with Ella.  

LISTEN: Inside the royals' love of sport

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More