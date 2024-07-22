James Middleton's baby son Inigo passes new milestone in sweet new video

James Middleton's baby appears to have passed another exciting milestone as the Princess of Wales shared a special moment with little boy last weekend.

An adorable new video shared on the entrepreneur's Instagram account showed ten-month-old Inigo sitting in a shopping trolley as dad James whizzed him around the store to show him an exciting new update for his business.

James's freeze-dried dog food range is now available in Sainsbury's and the cute clip showed that Inigo is already pulling to stand and making little steps to cruise around.

Watch below…

WATCH: James Middleton shares video of baby Inigo’s latest milestone

James wrote in the caption: "Today I took Inigo to our local @sainsburys to show him our new James & Ella range on the shelf! A very proud moment.

"I'm passionately growing my business & watching Inigo grow at the same time, knowing that neither would have existed if it hadn’t been for Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life.

"I'm delighted to announce we are now stocked in over 300 Sainsbury’s stores nationwide with our range of healthy dog foods, treats & toppers. I set out on a mission to make all dogs lives as happy and healthy as they have made mine, starting with the food they eat. I'm so grateful for this incredible journey, and for those of you who have supported me. This is a big moment!"

© Instagram / @jmidy Baby Inigo went cruising along the shelves

James and his wife, Alizee Thevenet, welcomed their son in October 2023 and proud father James has been sharing anecdotes about their first few months as parents, including Inigo's first holiday.

The couple reside close to James's parents Carole and Michael Middleton's Berkshire mansion, Bucklebury Manor.

© Instagram Alizee and baby Inigo with their dogs in May

James credits his beloved late dog Ella with introducing him to French financial analyst, Alizee, at the South Kensington Club in 2018.

Kate's brother will release his first memoir in September, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, which will include anecdotes from his life growing up in the Berkshire countryside and his special bond with Ella.

