King Charles to make major change to late mother's favourite 40,000-acre home

King Charles' Scottish residence Balmoral Castle has long been associated with the royal family's summer break, but now it could be set to open its doors for weddings.

The 50,000-acre estate has submitted plans to Aberdeenshire council to allow the Queen’s Building to "be used for weddings, dinners, meetings and associated events."

If the application is successful, the revamped layout of the Queen’s Building would include a new reception area and an expanded outdoor patio area that could accommodate 277 people inside and 144 outside.

For the "rare" events, alcohol could be served up to 12.30 am and live performances would be permitted. Meanwhile, noise complaints are expected to be minimal since the application states there is "no realistic possibility of the public or of any neighbour being disturbed" thanks to the "low-level" music through three speakers.

Balmoral history

Balmoral Castle was bought for Queen Victoria by Prince Albert in 1852.

Located over 50,000 remote acres in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, the idyllic bolthole has been frequented by monarchs for centuries.

Queen Victoria shared her love of Balmoral in her diary, describing it as "my dear paradise in the Highlands". She added: "All seemed to breathe freedom and peace and to make one forget the world and its sad turmoils."

The Scottish residence was also known to be the late Queen Elizabeth II's favourite summer retreat. Princess Eugenie said: "I think Granny is the most happy there. I think she really, really loves the Highlands."

Meanwhile, the late Queen's former press secretary Dickie Arbiter previously told HELLO!: "She has been going there regularly from the middle to the end of July right through to the beginning of October since she came to the throne.

"It's just home from home, a place where she can just get away from it all, putting her feet up and give her the chance to just enjoy two months of holiday."

Charles opening private residences

© Getty The King has been opening the doors to his Scottish home

After the late monarch died at Balmoral in September 2022, Charles has continued tradition and spends his summers in Scotland, where he can choose between staying at Balmoral or Birkhall.

The news of Charles' application to turn Balmoral into a potential wedding venue comes shortly after he made royal history by opening the castle to the public for the first time since it was completed in 1855.

In July and August, tickets were sold for the "castle interior tour", priced at £100 or £150 with afternoon tea included.

© Getty Members of the public could get married at Balmoral Castle

Danielle Stacey, HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, previously explained why King Charles may have made the unexpected decision to open up the royal family's private residence to the public.

"I understand that the King has very much wanted to make many of the royal residences more accessible to the public, especially ones that are not in use all year round.

"It's one of His Majesty's many moves to make the monarchy more transparent, especially in the time of a cost of living crisis. It's been widely reported that he wants to transform the likes of Sandringham, Balmoral, Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace from 'private spaces to public places'.

"Typically, the royal family spend their summer break in August at Balmoral so visitors will get a glimpse of their Scottish quarters before they arrive," said Danielle.

