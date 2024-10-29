Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William's godson Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece shows off ultra-toned abs and golden sun tan in shirtless photo
Subscribe
Prince William's godson Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece shows off ultra-toned abs and golden sun tan in shirtless photo
Digital Cover royalty© Dave Benett

Prince William's godson Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece shows off ultra-toned abs and golden sun tan in shirtless photo

The Greek royal is incredibly private

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
11 minutes ago
Share this:

Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece definitely hasn't got the winter blues. On Monday, the 26-year-old showed off his immaculate suntan and incredible abs with a shirtless snap.

Taking to his Instagram account, the royal candidly posed in a pair of champagne-hued swim shorts against a glorious blue-sky backdrop. The Greek prince keeps a low profile on Instagram and didn't confirm where the stunning snap was taken.

Prince Constantine-Alexios turned 26 on Tuesday© Instagram
Prince Constantine-Alexios turned 26 on Tuesday

The image was shared just hours before the royal turned 26 on Tuesday, so perhaps the snap was a glimpse of his birthday celebrations.

Whilst not much is known about the royal, he is incredibly creative and has not only dipped his toe into the modelling world, but is also a keen photographer, which he showcases on his official social media accounts.

Prince William is his god father © PA Images
Prince William is his god father

Who is Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece?

Born on 29 October 1998, Constantine-Alexios is the second child of Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal. If the Greek monarchy were still around, Constantine-Alexios would be the heir apparent to the throne due to male-favoured primogeniture rules.

Alongside his brief modelling career for luxury designer Dior, the royal is also in touch with his creative side, being a talented painter and sculptor.

As for his Greek royal family, there has been much to celebrate this month as his aunt, Princess Theodora of Greece, married Matthew Kumar in Athens.

The wedding was a lavish affair and saw the couple tie the knot at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

It was an emotional day for the family, as Constantine's father, Prince Pavlos, stepped in to walk his sister down the aisle. Their father, the late King Constantine, died in January 2023, delaying Theodora's wedding with Matthew Kumar for the second time, so the bride turned to her brother for support on her big day.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB

Kate Middleton smiling wearing blue hat and coat© Getty

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with the royals – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More