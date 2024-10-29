Prince William's godson Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece shows off ultra-toned abs and golden sun tan in shirtless photo

Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece definitely hasn't got the winter blues. On Monday, the 26-year-old showed off his immaculate suntan and incredible abs with a shirtless snap.

Taking to his Instagram account, the royal candidly posed in a pair of champagne-hued swim shorts against a glorious blue-sky backdrop. The Greek prince keeps a low profile on Instagram and didn't confirm where the stunning snap was taken.

© Instagram Prince Constantine-Alexios turned 26 on Tuesday

The image was shared just hours before the royal turned 26 on Tuesday, so perhaps the snap was a glimpse of his birthday celebrations.

Whilst not much is known about the royal, he is incredibly creative and has not only dipped his toe into the modelling world, but is also a keen photographer, which he showcases on his official social media accounts.

© PA Images Prince William is his god father

Who is Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece?

Born on 29 October 1998, Constantine-Alexios is the second child of Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal. If the Greek monarchy were still around, Constantine-Alexios would be the heir apparent to the throne due to male-favoured primogeniture rules.

Alongside his brief modelling career for luxury designer Dior, the royal is also in touch with his creative side, being a talented painter and sculptor.

As for his Greek royal family, there has been much to celebrate this month as his aunt, Princess Theodora of Greece, married Matthew Kumar in Athens.

The wedding was a lavish affair and saw the couple tie the knot at the Metropolitan Cathedral of Athens.

It was an emotional day for the family, as Constantine's father, Prince Pavlos, stepped in to walk his sister down the aisle. Their father, the late King Constantine, died in January 2023, delaying Theodora's wedding with Matthew Kumar for the second time, so the bride turned to her brother for support on her big day.