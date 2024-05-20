Princess Tatiana of Greece's family member reported missing in Los Angeles

A man with ties to the Greek and Danish royal families has been reported missing in Los Angeles.

Attilio Brillembourg, 53, was last seen in Malibu on Saturday, May 18, at 1:10 a.m, per a missing persons report from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and subsequently disappeared.

The man in question, who is based in New York, is related to Princess Tatiana of Greece and Denmark, per CBS News; his father, who shares his same name, is a stepfather to the Princess, 43, whose mom is Marie Blanche Bierlein, making them step-siblings.

Per the missing persons report, Mr. Brillembourg was last seen on the 6000 block of Murphy Way, and the sheriff's department has shared "there is concern" for his "well-being."

Brillembourg, who is described as a 5'10" man weighing 165 pounds, with gray hair, green eyes, and an "unknown" tattoo on his upper thigh, was reported as last being seen wearing a blue shirt, gray pants, and was walking without shoes.

His disappearance comes just a month after his reported step-sibling Tatiana announced her divorce from husband Prince Nikolaos, who is the son of Constantine II, the last King of Greece. In 1973, the military regime ruling Greece at the time proclaimed it a republic and abolished the Greek monarchy, however many of its former royals' descendants continue to use "of Greece" as a last name, such as Nikolaos' older brother Pavlos, and his kids, including Maria-Olympia; their royal lineage is tied to The House of Glücksburg.

In a statement shared on the Greek Royal Family website from the family's private office, it was announced: "We wish to inform you of a significant and heartfelt decision made by TRH Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana. After fourteen years of marriage, they have chosen to amicably dissolve their union."

It continued: "This decision was reached with great care and mutual respect, reflecting the depth of their appreciation for one another and the moments they have shared."

Brillembourg's father with the Princess on her wedding day in 2010

"Their future interactions will continue to be guided by these same principles of respect and understanding, as they transition into a relationship rooted in a strong friendship."

The Princess' mother and stepfather

The statement also noted: "They will continue to live and build their lives in Greece, a place they both call home. The Family will always support them."

The former couple tied the knot on August 25 of 2010, and never had any children together.