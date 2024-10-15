Princess Tatiana breaks silence following divorce from Prince Nikolaos of Greece

It hasn't been the easiest year for Princess Tatiana, who announced her split from husband Prince Nikolaos of Greece back in April and just a month later, her stepbrother Attilio Brillembourg was reported missing.

The royal has now spoken of her "difficult year" to Greek publication BHMagazino where she explained how 2024 has been "a really difficult year for me, one of transition, full of moments of uncertainty and pain". She continued: "I think it is in adversity that we often find our deepest strength.

"Life's challenges remind me how important it is to persevere, to have hope and faith in the power of the human spirit."

The 44-year-old highlighted the support that she had been given during the year, saying: "I had the support of my family, my friends and my entourage and I drew immense strength from them. Everything happened at the same time. It was like an avalanche of changes in front of everyone."

© Aristidis Vafeiadakis/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock The former Greek royal reflected on her 'difficult year'

Tatiana then reflected: "I learned the importance of allowing myself to feel, cry, manage emotions and move forward with self-compassion."

Tatiana and Nikolaos's divorce was confirmed on 19 April, with a statement reading: "Prince Nikolaos and Princess Tatiana after fourteen years of living together, have decided to dissolve their marriage.

© Getty Tatiana and Nikolaos announced their divorce in April

"Both express the difficulty of this decision, the deep appreciation and respect they have for each other, but also the love with which they have walked all these years."

Despite the split, Tatiana has retained her royal title, with our sister publication, HELLO! Greece, confirming the news.

© Getty Tatiana's stepbrother went missing in May

A month after her divorce from Nikolaos, Tatiana's stepbrother went missing, with a missing persons case filed with the Miami Police on 18 May. Per the missing persons report, Mr. Brillembourg was last seen on the 6000 block of Murphy Way, and the sheriff's department shared at the time "there is concern" for his "well-being."

At the time of writing, Attilio is still missing.