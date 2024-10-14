Glam Queen Maxima enjoys secret royal reunion in London

Queen Maxima of the Netherlands exuded glamour on Friday evening as she enjoyed a London reunion with Greek royals Crown Prince Pavlos and his wife, Princess Marie-Chantal.

The royals were spotted in Mayfair outside Oswald's - a private members' club beloved by British royals including Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Prince William.

© Blitz The royal was all smiles as she left the swanky London private members' club

The swanky club, owned by Robert Birley, also played host to Victoria Beckham's star-studded 50th birthday bash in May this year, which saw the likes of the Spice Girls, Eva Longoria and Gordon Ramsay walk through its doors.

For the special occasion, Maxima, 53, served up a slice of office-chic in a navy boucle suit consisting of a figure-hugging pencil skirt and a waist-cinching blazer adorned with gold buttons.

© Blitz Queen Maxima nailed office-chic in a boucle skirt suit

The mother-of-three elevated her ensemble with a pair of matching navy heels, a mini gold bag and some gem-encrusted hoop earrings. She wore her honey-blonde locks swept over to one side and highlighted her features with dramatic eyeliner and a slick of nude lipstick.

Maxima was joined at the prestigious hotspot by Greek royals Prince Pavlos and his wife Princess Marie-Chantal. Dressed to impress, Marie-Chantal, 56, exuded autumn elegance in a burnt orange midi dress which she paired with a longline mocha-hued coat.

Princess Marie-Chantal looked so elegant in a burnt orange midi dress

A taupe leather clutch, white Prada slingback heels and a pair of tortoiseshell glasses completed her look. As for hair and makeup, the royal wore her locks down loose and opted for a fresh-faced beauty look complete with a glossy pink lip.

Prince Pavlos, 57, meanwhile, looked his usual dapper self in a crisp white shirt and a smart coat.

© Getty Images Princess Theodora waving alongside her brother Pavlos

Marie-Chantal and Pavlos' London outing comes after they celebrated Princess Theodora and Matthew Kumar's wedding in Athens. Ahead of the big day, the royal couple attended a pre-wedding event at the Byzantine Museum.

They were joined by their five children Princess Maria-Olympia, Prince Constantine-Alexios, Prince Achileas-Andreas, Prince Odysseus-Kimon and Prince Aristidis-Stavros.

© Shutterstock Crown Prince Pavlos walked his sister down the aisle

In a touching sibling moment, Prince Pavlos sweetly walked his sister Theodora down the aisle on her wedding day. The siblings' emotional moment at the altar was caught on camera, with photos showing Pavlos kissing his sister's hand as he gave his blessing ahead of the ceremony.

An after-wedding dinner took place at the One and Only Aesthesis Hotel in the Vouliagmeni area.

The hotel is situated on the former site of The Stars nightclub, where Theodora's aunt Queen Sofia and uncle King Juan Carlos I celebrated their nuptials in 1962.