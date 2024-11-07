The late Queen's final diary entry revealed

During her life, the late Queen regularly kept a diary, however the royal admitted in a documentary: "I keep a diary, but not like Queen Victoria's. It's quite small."

However, due to the 96-year-old's busy schedule, she didn't normally have time to go into detail about her days. The royal once told diarist Kenneth Rose: "I have no time to record conversations, only events."

In Robert Hardman's new biography about King Charles, the author revealed that Her Late Majesty was still keeping her diary up until her final days, which she spent in her Scottish home of Balmoral.

In the book, he writes: "Her last entry was as factual and practical as ever. It could have been describing another normal working day starting in the usual way – 'Edward came to see me' – as she noted the arrangements which her private secretary, Sir Edward Young, had made for the swearing-in of the new ministers of the Truss administration."

© Getty The late Queen kept diaries during her life

The day before she passed away on 8 September 2022, the late Queen accepted Boris Johnson's resignation as Prime Minister, before appointing his successor, Liz Truss.

In the past, royal diaries have been released into the public sphere, including that of the late Queen Victoria. Last year, the late Queen's former aide, Paul Whybrew, was appointed by Charles to sort through the late monarch's personal letters and diaries and decide which should become public information.

The late Queen is still sorely missed and on the two-year anniversary of her death, Charles shared a poignant image of Her Late Majesty wearing a bright and beautiful candy pink outfit on the royal family's social media accounts, the caption simply read: "Remembering Queen Elizabeth II, 1926-2022."

© WPA Pool The late Queen carried out important duties the day before her death

In line with the tradition the late Queen set with the anniversary of her own father, King George VI, no public event was planned to commemorate the passing of the late monarch.

Plans have been announced to commemorate Her Late Majesty with a national memorial in London. The Queen Elizabeth II Memorial, which "will reflect the late monarch's extraordinary life of service and provide space for pause and reflection", will be located in St James's Park.

© WPA Pool The late monarch will soon be honoured with a public monument

Artists and designers will be invited to submit design proposals later this year and recommendations will be presented to the King and the Prime Minister. The final design is expected to be announced in 2026 – Queen Elizabeth's hundredth birthday year.