Princess Charlene's lookalike children steal the show at circus with father Prince Albert

Young Monegasque royals Prince Jacques and his twin sister Princess Gabriella looked utterly adorable as they posed for new family photos at the circus on Sunday.

The children of Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco were all smiles on their trip to the 46th International Circus Festival with their royal father.

WATCH: The wedding of Prince Albert and Princess Charlene

Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques, age nine, were the centre of attention at the event, with the junior royals dressed in smart-casual attire for the fun event.

Gabriella looked very stylish dressed in a taupe coat, black leggings and cute gold Mary Jane style shoes, while her brother Jacques looked smart in a black coat, navy jeans and coordinating black shoes.

© Getty Louis Ducruet, Princess Stephanie, Princess Gabriella, Prince Albert II, Prince Jacques, Camille Gottlieb, Gareth Wittstock, Roisin Wittsock and their daughters Kaia Rose and Bodie

Gabriella held a bouquet of flowers in the pictures, just like the adult royal women present – a sweet touch. The Princess' brunette hair was very fashionable, with a pretty fringe.

The children look so much like their mother Princess Charlene, who was not present at the outing; Gabriella and Jacques were accompanied by their father and other members of the Monaco royal family, as well as Charlene's brother.

Also at the circus event were Prince Albert's sister Princess Stephanie and her children Paul Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb. Charlene's brother Gareth Wittstock was seen standing beside his wife Roisin and their children Kaia Rose and Bodie.

© Getty Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques posed alongside dad Prince Albert, their aunt Princess Stephanie and cousin Camille Gottlieb

Earlier in the month, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert attended the Circus Parade with their two children, in one of their first public appearances of 2024.

The young royals, who marked their ninth birthday in December, marvelled at the floats, performers, live band, and elephants which descended upon the Place du Palais. This year marks 50 years of the event, which was dedicated to Prince Rainier III.

© Getty Prince Albert and Princess Charlene and their children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella

Prince Rainier is a fan of the circus and helped launch the first festival in 1974.

Prior to the outing, the couple had rounded out 2023 with the New Year's address, which was posted on the Royal Family's Instagram account. Exuding glamour, Princess Charlene donned a dark red Ralph Lauren dress with long sleeves and an asymmetric collar.