King Charles and Queen Camilla set for glamorous night out after red carpet appearance

King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to make a glamorous appearance at the 97th Royal Variety Performance later this month, it has been announced.

The glitzy event will take place on Friday 22 November at the Royal Albert Hall in London which has hosted the show five times before.

© Getty Images Charles and Camilla are set to make a glamorous appearance later this month

Charles, who is the new patron of the Royal Variety Charity, has been the show's Royal Guest of Honour sixteen times, making his first appearance in 1968 and most recently in 2020 when he shared a virtual message.

Queen Camilla, meanwhile, has attended five previous performances between 2006 and 2016.

© Getty Images Charles and Camilla at the Royal Variety Performance in 2008

Mr. Giles Cooper OBE, Chairman of the Royal Variety Charity said: "The Royal Variety Charity is thrilled that the Royal Variety Performance will be returning to the Royal Albert Hall this year after such successful events at this iconic location in the past.

"The attendance of our new Patron, His Majesty The King, accompanied by Her Majesty The Queen, underlines the long-standing and strength of the relationship between the entertainment profession and our Royal Family and we can’t wait to welcome Their Majesties to the Royal Albert Hall."

© Shutterstock Prince William and Princess Kate at the Royal Variety Performance in 2023

He continued: "This annual fundraising event is crucial to ensure that the Royal Variety Charity can continue its essential and much-needed work; needed as much now as ever. We’re delighted this year to have formed a dedicated commitment to those in our industry in need of mental health support and assistance, as difficulties with depression, anxiety and addiction are all too common within our entertainment industry."

The annual event, the world's longest-running entertainment show, is staged in aid of the Royal Variety Charity which continues to support members of the entertainment industry with a nationwide grants scheme.

© Getty Images The royal couple are also set to attend the premiere of Gladiator II

Prior to attending the Royal Variety Performance, Charles, 75, and Camilla, 77, are expected to attend the Global Premiere of Gladiator II on 13 November at the ODEON Luxe Leicester Square.

They will be introduced to the film's director, Sir Ridley Scott, in addition to cast members including Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen and Pedro Pascal.

© Aidan Monaghan Paul Mescal plays Lucius in Gladiator II

The film's official synopsis reads: "Years after witnessing the death of the revered hero Maximus at the hands of his uncle, Lucius (Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the tyrannical Emperors who now lead Rome with an iron fist.

"With rage in his heart and the future of the Empire at stake, Lucius must look to his past to find strength and honor to return the glory of Rome to its people."