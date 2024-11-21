Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles wears banned item of clothing for latest royal appearance
Subscribe
King Charles wears banned item of clothing for latest royal appearance
Digital Cover royalty© Pool/Tim Graham Royal Photos

King Charles wears banned item of clothing for latest royal appearance

The monarch's item in question finally got their day in the sun!

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Share this:

King Charles got to wear a previously banned item of clothing on Tuesday when he hosted the Buckingham Palace reception for the Diplomatic Corps.

The item in question was a pair of satin breeches that were hotly debated ahead of his Coronation last year. The Monarch opted for a pair of Royal Navy trousers for his crowning at Westminster Abbey instead but donned the breeches, as well as a pair of matching black silk stockings, during Tuesday's reception.

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla arrive to meet with guests during a reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace© AARON CHOWN
The breeches finally got their day in the sun

Completing his look, Charles added a garter adorned with the motto of the Order of the Garter – the highest order of chivalry, Honi soit qui mal y pense, which means, "shame on he who thinks ill of it."

Charles was joined by his wife, Camilla, who donned a tiara steeped in royal history.

King Charles and Queen Camilla waving from palace balcony on coronation day© Getty
Charles didn't wear the breeches for the Coronation

It was the first time Camilla wore the glittering accessory known as the aquamarine ribbon tiara. It features five large aquamarines set in intricate ribbons of diamonds.

The dazzling tiara was worn by Queen Elizabeth II on a visit to Canada and has also been worn by the Duchess of Edinburgh. She first wore it in 2012 to the gala dinner celebrating the wedding of Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg.

Queen Camilla wore a Fiona Clare gown© Getty
Queen Camilla wore a Fiona Clare gown

The sentimental jewellery looked simply perfect with Camilla's velvet navy-blue evening dress by Fiona Clare.

Sophie wore the special item a second time in 2013 at the wedding of Princess Madeleine of Sweden.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

The Prince of Wales was also in attendance at the reception, matching his father by wearing a black evening tailcoat with a white shirt, waistcoat, and a white bow tie.

It was the first time in ten years that Prince William attended the event without his wife, the Princess of Wales.

Kate has been making a return to royal duties whilst recovering from cancer. In September, the royal shared her "relief" as she confirmed she had completed a course of preventative chemotherapy in a touching family video.

Just one week after sharing the moving clip, Kate held an Early Years meeting at Windsor Castle and has since been seen attending a handful of royal engagements.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

COMING UP...

  • Kings who died in battle
  • Princess Catherine's festive wardrobe
  • Christmas at Windsor Castle

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best celebrity coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More