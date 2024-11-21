King Charles wears banned item of clothing for latest royal appearance

King Charles got to wear a previously banned item of clothing on Tuesday when he hosted the Buckingham Palace reception for the Diplomatic Corps.

The item in question was a pair of satin breeches that were hotly debated ahead of his Coronation last year. The Monarch opted for a pair of Royal Navy trousers for his crowning at Westminster Abbey instead but donned the breeches, as well as a pair of matching black silk stockings, during Tuesday's reception.

Completing his look, Charles added a garter adorned with the motto of the Order of the Garter – the highest order of chivalry, Honi soit qui mal y pense, which means, "shame on he who thinks ill of it."

Charles was joined by his wife, Camilla, who donned a tiara steeped in royal history.

It was the first time Camilla wore the glittering accessory known as the aquamarine ribbon tiara. It features five large aquamarines set in intricate ribbons of diamonds.

The dazzling tiara was worn by Queen Elizabeth II on a visit to Canada and has also been worn by the Duchess of Edinburgh. She first wore it in 2012 to the gala dinner celebrating the wedding of Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg.

The sentimental jewellery looked simply perfect with Camilla's velvet navy-blue evening dress by Fiona Clare.

Sophie wore the special item a second time in 2013 at the wedding of Princess Madeleine of Sweden.

The Prince of Wales was also in attendance at the reception, matching his father by wearing a black evening tailcoat with a white shirt, waistcoat, and a white bow tie.

It was the first time in ten years that Prince William attended the event without his wife, the Princess of Wales.

Kate has been making a return to royal duties whilst recovering from cancer. In September, the royal shared her "relief" as she confirmed she had completed a course of preventative chemotherapy in a touching family video.

Just one week after sharing the moving clip, Kate held an Early Years meeting at Windsor Castle and has since been seen attending a handful of royal engagements.