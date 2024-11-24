Warning issued at Prince William and Princess Kate's London royal home

The Prince and Princess of Wales' London home, Kensington Palace, was forced to close on Sunday due to poor weather.

In a post shared to Twitter, a closure notice read: "Due to Storm Bert, there are a number of closures across our sites on Sunday 24 November.

"Kensington Palace is closed today - please see our website for more on the gardens at Hampton Court Palace and Hillsborough Castle."

Meanwhile, a sign attached to the park's gates read: "Park closed. Hazardous conditions - do not enter."

Kensington Palace is Kate and William's London residence

Storm Bert swept across large parts of the UK this weekend, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and snow, to large swathes of the country. Flood warnings and alerts remain in place for England, Scotland and Wales.

While Princess Kate and Prince William primarily reside at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, Kensington Palace remains their official London residence.

The royal palace used to be their former home, with Kate and William raising their family at Apartment 1A. The grand residence features five reception rooms, three main bedrooms, dressing rooms and a night and day nursery, as well as staff quarters.

Prince William and Prince Harry in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace

While the royal couple tend to keep their home out of the spotlight, Prince Harry painted a picture of William and Kate's London abode in his memoir, Spare.

Recounting a visit he and his wife Meghan Markle made to Kensington Palace, Harry wrote: "Willy and Kate invited us over for tea. To clear the air. June 2018.

William and Kate relocated to Windsor in 2022 with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

"We walked over one late afternoon. I saw Meg’s eyes widen as we entered their front door, walked past their front sitting room, down their hallway, into their study. 'Wow,' Meg said several times. The wallpaper, the crown moulding, the walnut bookshelves lined with colour-coordinated volumes, the priceless art. Gorgeous. Like a museum."

He continued: "And we both told them so. We complimented them lavishly on their renovation, though we also thought sheepishly of our IKEA lamps, our discount sofa recently bought on sale, with Meg's credit card, from sofa.com."

Take a look in the video below...

The Waleses relocated to Windsor in 2022. Their charming family home is located on Windsor Great Park which boasts more than 655 acres of land.

Adelaide Cottage is a Grade-II listed building and was most recently renovated in 2015. It boasts large French windows, fireplaces, a covered veranda and a candy-pink exterior.

Adelaide Cottage in Windsor Great Park

According to the Royal Collection, the cottage was originally built for Queen Adelaide, the wife of King William IV, in 1831.

Prior to the future king's relocation out of London, the grace-and-favour cottage was home to Princess Margaret's lover Peter Townsend, and his then-wife Rosemary Pratt to keep him near King George VI as his equerry.