Duchess Sophie's heartfelt gesture sparks major reaction from royal fans

The Duchess of Edinburgh is known for her kindness and once again displayed her compassion as she offered a comforting hug to Yazidi genocide survivor.

Sophie, 59, was pictured with her arm around Awaz Abdi who was captured and enslaved by so-called Islamic State (IS) in Iraq a decade ago when she was just ten years old.

The gesture was captured as the Duchess visited The Women Who Beat Isis photography exhibition at the Foreign Office in London on Wednesday.

It comes just weeks after she placed a supportive hand on the Princess of Wales's back at the end of the Remembrance Sunday service.

Sophie appeared deeply moved as she listened to Awaz share her personal experience, learning how her entire family was captured and enslaved and how she was separated from them for months.

She and three of her siblings managed to escape to Kurdistan, before they were all reunited in Germany.

Ms Abdi spoke emotionally of how their lives would never be the same again and how her family carried deep trauma from the horrific acts committed by IS, especially her parents, who endured unimaginable suffering.

© Alamy The Duchess of Edinburgh speaking to Yazidi survivor Awaz Abdi

Sophie said: "[Awaz] and her family have lived with the ongoing aftermath and will do their entire lives.

"Communities of devastated families are torn apart.

"This is singularly the most effective weapon that the world has, and we don't do enough to deal with it because we don't do enough to prevent the violence from happening."

© Alamy The Duchess appeared moved by the images in the exhibition

The royal was praised for her benevolence and for highlighting the exhibition, with one social media follower writing: "Duchess Sophie tells us all about love and freedom. She is the epitome of care in the Royal Family. I understand why the Queen supported her and loved her. We can all learn a very important lesson from Duchess Sophie!"

Another said: "The Duchess of Edinburgh and The Queen are pioneers in the fight against gender-based violence and sexual assault. They really take up the causes of people we would otherwise never know existed. Real people, suffering real abuse at the hands of real abusers. I, personally, cannot praise them enough for what they bring to the table."

A third added: "The duchess is such a great asset to the royal family!! Such a gracious, gentle and caring human being."

© Alamy The Duchess paid tribute to the brave survivors

The Duchess is a champion of the UN's Women, Peace and Security Agenda (WPS) and a supporter of the UK’s Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative (PSVI).

Last month, she travelled to Chad in Central Africa where she was visibly moved to tears as she heard from refugees about their experiences of sexual violence after fleeing from the civil war in Sudan

Sophie attended the event as part of 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence - an international annual campaign to challenge violence against women and girls.

LISTEN: Inside Princess Kate's carol service preparations