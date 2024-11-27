Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie looks sombre in rare white dress for poignant outing
The Duchess of Edinburgh looking at exhibition© Alamy

Prince Edward's wife viewed a poignant exhibition in London  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Duchess of Edinburgh headed out for a sombre occasion on Wednesday as she viewed The Women Who Beat ISIS travelling photo exhibition at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in London.

For the poignant occasion, Duchess Sophie, 59, opted for an understated look in the form of a rarely-worn white dress. 

The Duchess of Edinburgh (left) speaking to Yazidi survivor Awaz Abdi© Alamy

It was an A-line number with a floaty skirt and high neck. Sophie's dress was teamed with a single-breasted tweed blazer, which was worn done up, as well as a pair of white Jimmy Choo heels with a black strap and tiny pearl added for a vintage feel.

The Duchess of Edinburgh viewing exhibition© Alamy

Accessorising her outfit was a snakeskin envelope clutch by Sophie Habsburg and a gold pendant necklace to match her hoop earrings.

Duchess Sophie in dress covered in daisies with Edward© Getty

Sophie in white

It is a rarity that Sophie heads out in an all-white dress. The mother of two was last seen in all white when she made an appearance on day two of Royal Ascot 2024. 

Sophie in white dress and hat© Getty

The Duchess wore Suzannah London's 'Keres' dress - an ankle-length number covered in daisies. 

The show-stopping dress, worn on her silver wedding anniversary, was dressed up with her 'Charlotte' pumps from Emmy London, as well as an impressive Jane Taylor hat and a white leather bag from Strathberry.

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked suitably festive in a berry-red coat© Instagram / @charitydebra

Sophie's recent looks

Prince Edward's wife has proven that she is ready for the winter in her recent outfits. Last week she headed out in a merlot-hued cord coat from Victoria Beckham for a DEBRA event held at The Beaumont Hotel. 

It was teamed with a keyhole neckline dress in a similar burgundy hue and a bucket bag.

Sophie in suede boots and a designer leather dress© Getty

Meanwhile, she went hell for leather as she headed to Cranford College to visit the Feel Good Inside and Out Project earlier this month. 

The mother of two recycled her gorgeous leather dress from Loewe - a belted leather midi dress worn over a floral long-sleeved blouse from ME + EM.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness, visits the Fight for Sight Laboratory at University College on November 18, 2024 in London, England.© Mark Cuthbert

DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie looks so cinched in waist-accentuating column dress

Prince William's aunt elevated her look with a pair of caramel-hued suede boots from Gianvito Rossi and her 'Poetica' hoops from Giulia Barela Jewellery.

