Duchess Sophie looks sombre in rare white dress for poignant outing

The Duchess of Edinburgh headed out for a sombre occasion on Wednesday as she viewed The Women Who Beat ISIS travelling photo exhibition at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in London.
For the poignant occasion, Duchess Sophie, 59, opted for an understated look in the form of a rarely-worn white dress.
You may also like
It was an A-line number with a floaty skirt and high neck. Sophie's dress was teamed with a single-breasted tweed blazer, which was worn done up, as well as a pair of white Jimmy Choo heels with a black strap and tiny pearl added for a vintage feel.
Accessorising her outfit was a snakeskin envelope clutch by Sophie Habsburg and a gold pendant necklace to match her hoop earrings.
Sophie in white
It is a rarity that Sophie heads out in an all-white dress. The mother of two was last seen in all white when she made an appearance on day two of Royal Ascot 2024.
The Duchess wore Suzannah London's 'Keres' dress - an ankle-length number covered in daisies.
The show-stopping dress, worn on her silver wedding anniversary, was dressed up with her 'Charlotte' pumps from Emmy London, as well as an impressive Jane Taylor hat and a white leather bag from Strathberry.
Sophie's recent looks
Prince Edward's wife has proven that she is ready for the winter in her recent outfits. Last week she headed out in a merlot-hued cord coat from Victoria Beckham for a DEBRA event held at The Beaumont Hotel.
It was teamed with a keyhole neckline dress in a similar burgundy hue and a bucket bag.
Meanwhile, she went hell for leather as she headed to Cranford College to visit the Feel Good Inside and Out Project earlier this month.
The mother of two recycled her gorgeous leather dress from Loewe - a belted leather midi dress worn over a floral long-sleeved blouse from ME + EM.
DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie looks so cinched in waist-accentuating column dress
Prince William's aunt elevated her look with a pair of caramel-hued suede boots from Gianvito Rossi and her 'Poetica' hoops from Giulia Barela Jewellery.
ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB
Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.
COMING UP...
- Kings who died in battle
- Princess Catherine's festive wardrobe
- Christmas at Windsor Castle