Duchess Sophie looks sombre in rare white dress for poignant outing

The Duchess of Edinburgh headed out for a sombre occasion on Wednesday as she viewed The Women Who Beat ISIS travelling photo exhibition at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office in London.

For the poignant occasion, Duchess Sophie, 59, opted for an understated look in the form of a rarely-worn white dress.

© Alamy It was an A-line number with a floaty skirt and high neck. Sophie's dress was teamed with a single-breasted tweed blazer, which was worn done up, as well as a pair of white Jimmy Choo heels with a black strap and tiny pearl added for a vintage feel.



© Alamy Accessorising her outfit was a snakeskin envelope clutch by Sophie Habsburg and a gold pendant necklace to match her hoop earrings.



© Getty Sophie in white It is a rarity that Sophie heads out in an all-white dress. The mother of two was last seen in all white when she made an appearance on day two of Royal Ascot 2024.

© Getty The Duchess wore Suzannah London's 'Keres' dress - an ankle-length number covered in daisies. The show-stopping dress, worn on her silver wedding anniversary, was dressed up with her 'Charlotte' pumps from Emmy London, as well as an impressive Jane Taylor hat and a white leather bag from Strathberry.



© Instagram / @charitydebra Sophie's recent looks Prince Edward's wife has proven that she is ready for the winter in her recent outfits. Last week she headed out in a merlot-hued cord coat from Victoria Beckham for a DEBRA event held at The Beaumont Hotel. It was teamed with a keyhole neckline dress in a similar burgundy hue and a bucket bag.

© Getty Meanwhile, she went hell for leather as she headed to Cranford College to visit the Feel Good Inside and Out Project earlier this month. The mother of two recycled her gorgeous leather dress from Loewe - a belted leather midi dress worn over a floral long-sleeved blouse from ME + EM.



Prince William's aunt elevated her look with a pair of caramel-hued suede boots from Gianvito Rossi and her 'Poetica' hoops from Giulia Barela Jewellery.