Duchess Sophie surprises in most unexpected coat

The Duchess of Edinburgh surprised royal followers on Friday as she stepped out for a DEBRA event held at The Beaumont hotel in London wearing a coat no one saw coming.

Duchess Sophie, 59, posed for a photo in her role as the patron of the charity supporting people living with epidermolysis bullosa, wearing a red-toned brown longline coat made from a ribbed corduroy material.

View post on X The unusual outerwear coordinated perfectly with her long floaty knit dress in the same autumn-ready hue. Prince Edward's wife also wore black patent pumps and carried a petrol blue bucket bag. For hair, the royal chose a soft blow-dry tucked behind one ear to show off her lovely gold hoop earrings.

Duchess Sophie's coat collection © Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attended a memorial service Earlier this week, the Duchess stepped out in another gorgeous coat. It was a poignant outing for the mother of two as she attended a memorial service marking the 50th anniversary of the Birmingham pub bombings.

© Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh wore a coat just like Kate's For the sombre occasion, Sophie wore the 'Kristen' khaki crepe coat dress from Claire Mischevani which featured a bow-adorned high neck and a floaty A-line skirt.

© Getty Princess Kate wore an Alexander McQueen number in 2022 The royal had fans looking twice as Sophie looked neigh-on identical to the Princess of Wales in a similar style worn on Christmas Day in 2022.

© Getty Kate styled her coat with a hat Kate was seen leaving the church service at Sandringham wearing a similar khaki structured coat from Alexander McQueen which was styled with Gianvito Rossi boots and a wide-brimmed hat from Philip Treacy. Meanwhile, Sophie opted for boots from L.K. Bennett and a pair of chocolate brown leather gloves.