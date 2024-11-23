Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Duchess Sophie surprises in most unusual coat
Subscribe
Duchess Sophie surprises in most unusual coat
Sophie looking to left in cream coat and burgundy scarf© Getty

Duchess Sophie surprises in most unexpected coat

Prince Edward's wife wore a jacket no one saw coming

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Duchess of Edinburgh surprised royal followers on Friday as she stepped out for a DEBRA event held at The Beaumont hotel in London wearing a coat no one saw coming.

Duchess Sophie, 59, posed for a photo in her role as the patron of the charity supporting people living with epidermolysis bullosa, wearing a red-toned brown longline coat made from a ribbed corduroy material. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Duchess Sophie's best fashion moments - ever
View post on X

The unusual outerwear coordinated perfectly with her long floaty knit dress in the same autumn-ready hue. Prince Edward's wife also wore black patent pumps and carried a petrol blue bucket bag.

For hair, the royal chose a soft blow-dry tucked behind one ear to show off her lovely gold hoop earrings.

Duchess Sophie's coat collection

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh in khaki long coat© Getty
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attended a memorial service

Earlier this week, the Duchess stepped out in another gorgeous coat. It was a poignant outing for the mother of two as she attended a memorial service marking the 50th anniversary of the Birmingham pub bombings.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh stood among people in khaki coat dress© Getty
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh wore a coat just like Kate's

For the sombre occasion, Sophie wore the 'Kristen' khaki crepe coat dress from Claire Mischevani which featured a bow-adorned high neck and a floaty A-line skirt.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales outside church© Getty
Princess Kate wore an Alexander McQueen number in 2022

The royal had fans looking twice as Sophie looked neigh-on identical to the Princess of Wales in a similar style worn on Christmas Day in 2022.

Kate wearing green coat and fedora hat in Sandringham© Getty
Kate styled her coat with a hat

Kate was seen leaving the church service at Sandringham wearing a similar khaki structured coat from Alexander McQueen which was styled with Gianvito Rossi boots and a wide-brimmed hat from Philip Treacy.

Meanwhile, Sophie opted for boots from L.K. Bennett and a pair of chocolate brown leather gloves.

: Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh attends The "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey on December 08, © Getty
Duchess Sophie looked amazing in a bright blue coat

Prince William's aunt also made a statement with her outerwear last Christmas when she headed to Kate's 'Together at Christmas' carol service at Westminster Abbey in a ravishing blue number.

DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie's public gesture to Princess Kate 'you wouldn't have seen a few years ago' - exclusive 

The royal looked glowing in her cornflower blue coat by go-to designer Suzannah London which was accessorised with tan heeled boots from Gianvito Rossi and a lovely cream knit dress.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

COMING UP...

  • Kings who died in battle
  • Princess Catherine's festive wardrobe
  • Christmas at Windsor Castle

Sign up to Royal Style and discover the latest royal fashion moments

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more

Read More