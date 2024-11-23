Duchess Sophie surprises in most unexpected coat

The Duchess of Edinburgh surprised royal followers on Friday as she stepped out for a DEBRA event held at The Beaumont hotel in London wearing a coat no one saw coming.
Duchess Sophie, 59, posed for a photo in her role as the patron of the charity supporting people living with epidermolysis bullosa, wearing a red-toned brown longline coat made from a ribbed corduroy material.
The unusual outerwear coordinated perfectly with her long floaty knit dress in the same autumn-ready hue. Prince Edward's wife also wore black patent pumps and carried a petrol blue bucket bag.
For hair, the royal chose a soft blow-dry tucked behind one ear to show off her lovely gold hoop earrings.
You may also like
Duchess Sophie's coat collection
Earlier this week, the Duchess stepped out in another gorgeous coat. It was a poignant outing for the mother of two as she attended a memorial service marking the 50th anniversary of the Birmingham pub bombings.
For the sombre occasion, Sophie wore the 'Kristen' khaki crepe coat dress from Claire Mischevani which featured a bow-adorned high neck and a floaty A-line skirt.
The royal had fans looking twice as Sophie looked neigh-on identical to the Princess of Wales in a similar style worn on Christmas Day in 2022.
Kate was seen leaving the church service at Sandringham wearing a similar khaki structured coat from Alexander McQueen which was styled with Gianvito Rossi boots and a wide-brimmed hat from Philip Treacy.
Meanwhile, Sophie opted for boots from L.K. Bennett and a pair of chocolate brown leather gloves.
The royal looked glowing in her cornflower blue coat by go-to designer Suzannah London which was accessorised with tan heeled boots from Gianvito Rossi and a lovely cream knit dress.
