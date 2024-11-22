Duchess Sophie copies Princess Kate in coat dress

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked supremely elegant when she stepped out on Thursday for the memorial service marking the 50th anniversary of the Birmingham pub bombings.

Duchess Sophie, 59, was seen wearing the 'Kristen' khaki crepe coat dress from Claire Mischevani.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: The Duchess of Edinburgh's best fashion moments - ever

© Getty The designer number featured a high bow-adorned neckline, as well as a cinched waistline with pockets attached to the hips.



© Getty The coat looked remarkably similar to the Princess of Wales' khaki coat dress worn on Christmas Day in 2022 to mass at Sandringham.



© Getty Kate, 42, rocked a forest green structured number from Alexander McQueen with flap pockets and a high neckline.



© Getty Kate accessorised her coat dress with suede boots from Gianvito Rossi, Cezanne statement earrings, and a wide-brimmed hat from Philip Treacy. Meanwhile, Sophie styled her uncannily similar coat in a similar fashion with suede knee-high boots from L.K. Bennett and statement earrings from Giulia Barela.

© Joe Giddens - PA Images A festive mood It is not the first time Prince Edward's wife has taken inspiration from Kate's festive look. In fact, Sophie wore her Claire Mischevani coat dress on Christmas Day in 2023.

© Getty The mother of two got Prince William's wife's hat memo, opting for a feather-adorned number to match her tan croc print heels and leopard print clutch.



© Getty Sophie in coat dresses It isn't often that Lady Louise's mother wears a coat dress as she often chooses to wear a longline wool coat open over a dress or skirt - much like the blue style worn to Kate's Together at Christmas carol concert last December.

© DANIEL LEAL,Getty She did, however, break the habit in March for the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey. DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie's glittering £3m tiara collection including mysterious headpiece

On this occasion, the Duchess chose the neutral-hued Suzannah London 'Alabama' coat dress with a collared neckline and buttons down the front. It was teamed with the 'Damona' cowboy hat by Jane Taylor and classic pumps.