Duchess Sophie copies Kate Middleton in cinched coat dress
Duchess Sophie and Princess Kate close up in khaki coats© Getty

Duchess Sophie copies Princess Kate in coat dress

Prince Edward's wife's coat had her looking like Prince William's wife

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Duchess of Edinburgh looked supremely elegant when she stepped out on Thursday for the memorial service marking the 50th anniversary of the Birmingham pub bombings.

Duchess Sophie, 59, was seen wearing the 'Kristen' khaki crepe coat dress from Claire Mischevani. 

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh in khaki long coat© Getty

The designer number featured a high bow-adorned neckline, as well as a cinched waistline with pockets attached to the hips.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh stood among people in khaki coat dress© Getty

The coat looked remarkably similar to the Princess of Wales' khaki coat dress worn on Christmas Day in 2022 to mass at Sandringham.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales outside church© Getty

Kate, 42, rocked a forest green structured number from Alexander McQueen with flap pockets and a high neckline.

Kate Middleton wearing an olive green coat and leather gloves © Getty

Kate accessorised her coat dress with suede boots from Gianvito Rossi, Cezanne statement earrings, and a wide-brimmed hat from Philip Treacy.

Meanwhile, Sophie styled her uncannily similar coat in a similar fashion with suede knee-high boots from L.K. Bennett and statement earrings from Giulia Barela.

he Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, Zara Tindall, Lena Tindall and Mike Tindall attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk. © Joe Giddens - PA Images

A festive mood

It is not the first time Prince Edward's wife has taken inspiration from Kate's festive look. In fact, Sophie wore her Claire Mischevani coat dress on Christmas Day in 2023.

Jack Brooksbank, Princess Eugenie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, Lady Louise Windsor, James, Earl of Wessex and the Duke of Edinburgh attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, © Getty

The mother of two got Prince William's wife's hat memo, opting for a feather-adorned number to match her tan croc print heels and leopard print clutch.

Duchess of Edinburgh in blue coat with white fitted coat and brown suede boots and bag© Getty

Sophie in coat dresses

It isn't often that Lady Louise's mother wears a coat dress as she often chooses to wear a longline wool coat open over a dress or skirt - much like the blue style worn to Kate's Together at Christmas carol concert last December.

Britain's Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Britain's Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh arrive to attend an annual Commonwealth Day service ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London, on March 11, 2024© DANIEL LEAL,Getty

She did, however, break the habit in March for the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.

DISCOVER: Duchess Sophie's glittering £3m tiara collection including mysterious headpiece

On this occasion, the Duchess chose the neutral-hued Suzannah London 'Alabama' coat dress with a collared neckline and buttons down the front. It was teamed with the 'Damona' cowboy hat by Jane Taylor and classic pumps.

