Princess Kate's involvement in state visit next week revealed - and fans will be delighted

The Princess of Wales will be involved in an upcoming state visit from the Amir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani, it has been revealed.

Their Highnesses accepted an invitation from King Charles and Queen Camilla and are set to pay a state visit to the UK from 3 December to 4 December.

© Getty Images The King last met the Emir at COP28

On the first day of their visit, Princess Kate and Prince William will be on hand to greet the pair at their residence, on behalf of the monarch. They will then travel with Their Highnesses to Horse Guards Parade, where The Amir and Sheikha Jawaher will receive a Ceremonial Welcome.

Afterwards, they will join Charles, Camilla, Kate and William in a carriage procession to Buckingham Palace where they will be met by a second Guard of Honour formed of 1st Battalion Welsh Guards with the Band of the Irish Guards.

© Getty Images The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to take part in the upcoming state visit

Later on, they will view an exhibition in the Picture Gallery of items from the Royal Collection Trust and Turquoise Mountain Foundation relating to Qatar, before travelling to Westminster Abbey. The Amir also will travel to the Palace of Westminster where he will be greeted on arrival by Black Rod, the Lord Great Chamberlain, the Speaker of the House of Commons and the Lord Speaker.

In the evening, Charles, Camilla and several members of the royal family will give a glittering state banquet at Buckingham Palace, with both the monarch and The Amir set to give speeches at the start of the banquet.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, The Amir will visit the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst where the likes of Prince William and Prince Harry completed their military training. He will then visit No. 10 Downing Street for a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister.

© Getty Images A state banquet will take place at Buckingham Palace

Next week will also see Princess Kate host her annual Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey. The event, which takes place on 6 December, will be the first festive event in her diary since completing her preventative chemotherapy for cancer in September.

The royal mother has hosted the annual event since 2021 to celebrate people who support those in need.

© Getty Images Kate will host her Christmas carol service on 6 December

In a statement, Kensington Palace said: "The service will shine a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities.

"This year, Her Royal Highness wanted to celebrate the many people supporting those in need – individuals who have inspired, counselled, comforted, and above all else shown that love is the greatest gift we can receive.

"This theme takes inspiration from the Christmas story which encourages us to consider the experiences of others and the important human need of giving and receiving empathy."