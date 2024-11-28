Zara Tindall shares incredibly rare insight into Christmas with the royals

Zara Tindall has shared a rare insight into how the royal family celebrate Christmas, including a sweet tradition they still uphold.

The equestrian, 43, attended the Battle of the Commentators charity lunch at Evolution London in Battersea Park on Wednesday, alongside her husband and former rugby star, Mike Tindall.

Zara, who looked elegant in a high-neck paisley print dress, appeared on stage to talk about her incredible sporting career but she was also quizzed about her plans for the festive season.

According to a source, Zara confirmed that the royals wear black-tie for dinner together on Christmas Eve, with the King and Queen traditionally playing host at Sandringham.

"We give presents to each other on Christmas Eve," the mum-of-three said, "As adults, we still have stockings on Christmas Day."

When quizzed by the host about whether her late grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, also received stockings at Christmas, Zara confirmed: "Of course."

Mike and Zara regularly spend the festive season with the royals and join them for the church service on Christmas Day.

In recent years, their daughters, Mia, ten, and Lena, six, have accompanied them, with the youngsters stealing the show with their cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

© Kim Taylor/Cambs News/Bav Media/Shutterstock Zara with Lena, her mother Princess Anne, Duchess Sophie and Sarah, Duchess of York

The Tindalls also have a three-year-old son, Lucas, who is yet to make his Christmas Day debut.

Earlier this week, Mike and Zara enjoyed a glamorous date night at the 2024 Beauty Awards at the Honourable Artillery Company.

Zara looked stunning in a black lace dress from Self-Portrait with matching suede heels and red floral earrings from Laurence Coste, while Mike was dapper in a burgundy velvet jacket and a black shirt and trousers.

© Getty Zara and Mike Tindall at the 2024 Beauty Awards

In her illustrious career, Zara has won two gold medals at the European Eventing Championships and became champion at the World Equestrian Games in Aachen in 2006. And in 2012, she took home a silver medal as part of Team GB's eventing team at the London Olympics.

Mike played outside centre for Bath and Gloucester, and won 75 caps for England between 2000 and 2011, and he was part of the England squad which won the 2003 World Cup in Australia.

