The Princess of Wales' state visit look revealed - details

The Princess of Wales will make another major public appearance next week, stepping out for the Emir of Qatar's state visit.

While Kate will not attend the state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, the Princess will be involved in the daytime ceremonial elements.

Kate, who is recovering from cancer, will join her husband the Prince of Wales in greeting Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his first wife, Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani, at Kensington Palace on 3 December.

And there's one thing she's guaranteed to follow with her outfit for the engagement.

The Princess is a master at sartorial diplomacy, often paying homage to the visiting or host nation when taking part in state visits or overseas royal tours.

That might be through the colour of her ensemble, like the red caped number she sported for the incoming South Korea state visit last year, or wearing a design by a local designer – a green shalwar kameez by Maheen Khan in Pakistan.

© Getty Kate's red Catherine Walker look for the South Korea state visit

Every element of Kate's look is well styled and considered when it comes to diplomatic events, including jewellery and accessories.

© Getty Kate wearing a shalwar kameez by Maheen Khan in Pakistan

While the Princess wore a blue Jenny Packham shift dress for her arrival in Canada in 2016, there were nods to the country's national symbol, the Maple Leaf, in her hat design, as well as her brooch.

© Getty Kate wore a Maple Leaf-style hat and brooch in Canada in 2016

There are many ways Kate could choose to pay homage to Qatar at next week's state visit. The colour of the country's flag features maroon and white, while pearls and garnets are closely associated with Qatar.

And in a nod to sustainability, the Princess is likely to wear a dress or coat she has worn before, opting to style it with different accessories or hairstyle.

Kate has a number of maroon coats and dresses in her wardrobe already, so here are our predictions for her state visit outfit.

1/ 5 © Getty Eponine London coat Worn previously for her Christmas carol concert in 2022 and a visit to St David's in 2023.



2/ 5 © Getty Images Karen Millen Trench Dress Kate wore this high street number for a visit to Birmingham in 2023.





3/ 5 © Getty Hobbs London coat The Princess has reworked this chestnut jacket many times.

4/ 5 © Getty Dolce & Gabbana lace dress The then Duchess of Cambridge sported this shift dress during the Chinese state visit in 2015.

5/ 5 © Getty Whistles dress Kate wore this A-line style dress at the National Portrait Gallery in 2013.

