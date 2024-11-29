The Princess of Wales' state visit look revealed - details

The Princess of Wales will make another major public appearance next week, stepping out for the Emir of Qatar's state visit.
While Kate will not attend the state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, the Princess will be involved in the daytime ceremonial elements.
Kate, who is recovering from cancer, will join her husband the Prince of Wales in greeting Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his first wife, Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani, at Kensington Palace on 3 December.
And there's one thing she's guaranteed to follow with her outfit for the engagement.
The Princess is a master at sartorial diplomacy, often paying homage to the visiting or host nation when taking part in state visits or overseas royal tours.
That might be through the colour of her ensemble, like the red caped number she sported for the incoming South Korea state visit last year, or wearing a design by a local designer – a green shalwar kameez by Maheen Khan in Pakistan.
Every element of Kate's look is well styled and considered when it comes to diplomatic events, including jewellery and accessories.
While the Princess wore a blue Jenny Packham shift dress for her arrival in Canada in 2016, there were nods to the country's national symbol, the Maple Leaf, in her hat design, as well as her brooch.
There are many ways Kate could choose to pay homage to Qatar at next week's state visit. The colour of the country's flag features maroon and white, while pearls and garnets are closely associated with Qatar.
And in a nod to sustainability, the Princess is likely to wear a dress or coat she has worn before, opting to style it with different accessories or hairstyle.
Kate has a number of maroon coats and dresses in her wardrobe already, so here are our predictions for her state visit outfit.