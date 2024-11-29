Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's state visit look revealed - details
Subscribe
Kate Middleton's state visit look revealed - details
Kate Middleton wearing white dress© Getty

The Princess of Wales' state visit look revealed - details

Prince William and Kate will greet the Emir of Qatar

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales will make another major public appearance next week, stepping out for the Emir of Qatar's state visit.

While Kate will not attend the state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, the Princess will be involved in the daytime ceremonial elements.

Kate, who is recovering from cancer, will join her husband the Prince of Wales in greeting Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his first wife, Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani, at Kensington Palace on 3 December.

And there's one thing she's guaranteed to follow with her outfit for the engagement.

The Princess is a master at sartorial diplomacy, often paying homage to the visiting or host nation when taking part in state visits or overseas royal tours.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Princess Kate's best outfits

That might be through the colour of her ensemble, like the red caped number she sported for the incoming South Korea state visit last year, or wearing a design by a local designer – a green shalwar kameez by Maheen Khan in Pakistan.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend a ceremonial welcome for The President and the First Lady of the Republic of Korea at Horse Guards Parade on November 21, 2023 in London, England. King Charles is hosting Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee on a state visit from November 21-23. It is the second incoming state visit hosted by the King during his reign.© Getty
Kate's red Catherine Walker look for the South Korea state visit

Every element of Kate's look is well styled and considered when it comes to diplomatic events, including jewellery and accessories.

Kate wearing a shalwar kameez by Maheen Khan in Pakistan© Getty
Kate wearing a shalwar kameez by Maheen Khan in Pakistan

While the Princess wore a blue Jenny Packham shift dress for her arrival in Canada in 2016, there were nods to the country's national symbol, the Maple Leaf, in her hat design, as well as her brooch.

Catherine placed a loving hand on her husband's thigh© Getty
Kate wore a Maple Leaf-style hat and brooch in Canada in 2016

There are many ways Kate could choose to pay homage to Qatar at next week's state visit. The colour of the country's flag features maroon and white, while pearls and garnets are closely associated with Qatar.

And in a nod to sustainability, the Princess is likely to wear a dress or coat she has worn before, opting to style it with different accessories or hairstyle.

Kate has a number of maroon coats and dresses in her wardrobe already, so here are our predictions for her state visit outfit.

1/5

Kate Middleton wearing burgundy coat in front of Christmas tree© Getty

Eponine London coat

Worn previously for her Christmas carol concert in 2022 and a visit to St David's in 2023.

2/5

kate middleton in a pleated dress© Getty Images

Karen Millen Trench Dress

Kate wore this high street number for a visit to Birmingham in 2023.


3/5

Kate wearing Hobbs coat© Getty

Hobbs London coat

The Princess has reworked this chestnut jacket many times.

4/5

Kate wearing Dolce & Gabbana lace dress© Getty

Dolce & Gabbana lace dress

The then Duchess of Cambridge sported this shift dress during the Chinese state visit in 2015.

5/5

Kate Middleton wearing Whistles dress in 2013© Getty

Whistles dress

Kate wore this A-line style dress at the National Portrait Gallery in 2013.

LISTEN: Inside Princess Kate's carol service

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

COMING UP...

  • Kings who died in battle
  • Princess Catherine's festive wardrobe
  • Christmas at Windsor Castle

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More