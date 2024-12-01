Prince William surprises with selfie-style video near royal home

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a touching message for rugby player and charity campaigner Kevin Sinfield as he prepares for his latest challenge.

In a selfie-style video near his royal home of Windsor Castle, the Prince of Wales said: "Kevin – Catherine and I just wanted to wish you the very best of luck for what's going to be a very gruelling week, raising money and awareness around MND.

"What you and Rob have achieved has been incredible and it's a very fitting tribute to his legacy, what you're achieving again this week. I'm sure you'll be running with him in your mind the whole way round."

William concluded by saying: "So the very best of luck from Catherine and I. We'll be thinking of you all week. Good luck."

The caption, meanwhile, read: "Another remarkable feat for a remarkable human being. Wishing Kevin Sinfield the best of luck with his latest #7in7 challenge for @mndassoc, we know you'll do Rob's memory proud."

The video was shot outside against a leafy backdrop with towering trees. For the special video message, William looked smart dressed in a crisp white shirt and a dark grey blazer.

© Getty Kevin raised money for his late teammate, Rob Burrow

Kevin started his charity campaigning back in November 2020 after his former teammate, Rob Burrow, was diagnosed with motor neurone disease. The star pledged to raise £777,777 by running seven marathons in seven days – the funding target was met before Kevin even started his first marathon.

The 44-year-old has raised millions for research into a cure for MND, a progressive disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord which control muscle movement.

© WPA Pool William previously met with Kevin

Rob sadly died from the condition on 2 June 2024, with William and Kate sharing a moving tribute to the former rugby league star.

"A legend of Rugby League, Rob Burrow had a huge heart," William wrote. "He taught us, 'in a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream.' Catherine and I send our love to Lindsey, Jackson, Maya and Macy."

© Getty Rob sadly passed away back in June

In September, it was revealed that William had written the foreword to Rob's widow's book about her life with the sports star and campaigner.

On Rob's official X account, a statement was released that read: "Take care will be published on the 27 February 2025 and I am happy to be able to share the cover with you. I’m honoured to say that the book features a forward written by HRH Prince William.

© Getty William previously shared condolences with Rob's widow and their children

"Take care is a memoir of love, family and never giving up. As well as telling our family story, I want it to highlight the work that so many carers in the U.K. are doing in the hope that it will give readers and families hope to overcome challenges in their own lives." In response, Prince William and Princess Kate responded with a blue heart emoji.

