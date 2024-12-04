Princess Kate's new royal honour debut delayed - details

The Princess of Wales has appeared to receive a significant new honour from her father-in-law, King Charles. While Kate, 42, was notably absent from the Qatar State Banquet on Tuesday night, she has been awarded the Royal Family Order of King Charles - a prestigious distinction that highlights her key role within the monarchy.

The Royal Family Order is a special insignia given by the reigning monarch to female members of the royal family as a mark of appreciation and recognition for their service.

© Getty The Princess of Wales with one of her Royal Family Orders back in 2022

Princess Anne and the Duchess of Edinburgh, proudly wore their Royal Family Orders at the banquet, showcasing their miniatures of King Charles's portrait alongside those of Queen Elizabeth II.

These diamond-encased portraits, set on coloured silk bows, are symbolic and steeped in tradition. The bow for King Charle's order is pale blue, while Queen Elizabeth II's is yellow, and they are customarily worn on the left shoulder during formal royal occasions.

© PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo Duchess Sophie seen wearing the new Royal Family Order of King Charles on Tuesday

These orders are frequently worn at significant events, such as State Banquets, Diplomatic Receptions, or other official state visits.

This latest honour reflects King Charles's trust in Princess Kate's enduring commitment to her royal responsibilities and her pivotal role in supporting the monarchy.

Although the Princess of Wales was involved in the daytime elements of the two-day state visit, she did not attend the state banquet. The royal will no doubt be seen wearing the new Royal Family Order during the next State Banquet.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Watch Princess Kate's impeccable curtsy to King Charles

The late Princess Margaret often displayed her three Royal Family Orders - King George V, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II.

It's likely that Kate will end up with three of her own in future - Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III and when he ascends the throne, that of her husband, Prince William.

© WPA Pool The Princess Royal joined her brother, King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla in welcoming the Qatari royals to the UK

Meanwhile, Kate has previously displayed her Royal Victorian Order and blue sash. The Princess was appointed a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order (GCVO) by the late Queen for services to the sovereign on her eighth wedding anniversary in 2019.

The Royal Victorian Order was founded by Queen Victoria in 1896 to enable her to acknowledge and recognise personal service to the Sovereign.

As heir to the throne, Prince William will one day be Sovereign of the Order and he also has other higher honours, including Royal Knight Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter (the most senior knighthood in the British honours system) and Knight of the Order of the Thistle (the highest honour available in Scotland).